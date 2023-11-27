Edo State’s Ambitious N70bn Revenue Goal for 2024

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has projected a significant increase in the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), aiming to surpass N70 billion by 2024. Speaking to journalists in Benin, Obaseki attributed this ambitious target to the consistent growth in monthly IGR collection since 2016, a result of strategic investments in the local economy.
The governor outlined that the growth in IGR would stem from leveraging Edo State’s comparative advantages and exploring opportunities in technology, culture, manufacturing, and agriculture. Obaseki emphasized his administration’s focus on creating an economic revolution in the state, attracting private investors, and making the government an enabler for stimulating business opportunities.
Significant projects like the Gelegele Seaport and Enterprise Park are expected to further boost the state’s revenue in the coming years. In the agricultural sector, efforts have been made in cassava and ethanol production, as well as oil palm cultivation. The retail space in Edo State is also expanding, with the anticipated launch of around 60 shops in the Benin Mall.
Obaseki’s vision for the future involves a state with organized infrastructure to support private sector production, with ongoing work on the Benin Enterprise Park and plans for additional parks in Edo Central and Edo North. This approach aims to foster a close collaboration between the government and the private sector to drive the growth of Edo State’s economy.
Editorial
Governor Godwin Obaseki’s projection of N70 billion in IGR for Edo State by 2024 is a testament to the potential of strategic economic planning and investment. This ambitious goal reflects a proactive approach to governance, focusing on leveraging the state’s unique strengths and opportunities.
However, setting high revenue targets is just one part of the equation. The real challenge lies in the effective implementation of these plans and ensuring that the benefits of economic growth are equitably distributed among the citizens. It is crucial that these developments do not only favour the elite but also uplift the lives of the average Edo resident.
We advocate for a balanced approach to economic development, one that includes investments in infrastructure, education, and healthcare, alongside the promotion of industries like agriculture and technology. Such a holistic strategy can ensure sustainable growth and improve the overall quality of life in the state.
While Governor Obaseki’s revenue target for Edo State is commendable, it must be accompanied by transparent governance and inclusive policies. The success of these initiatives should ultimately be measured by their impact on the lives of the people of Edo State.
Did You Know?
- Edo’s Rich Heritage: Edo State is known for its rich cultural heritage, including the historic Benin Kingdom.
- Agricultural Potential: The state has vast agricultural potential, with a focus on crops like cassava and oil palm.
- Economic Diversification: Edo State is actively working towards diversifying its economy beyond oil.
- Technological Advancements: The state is embracing technology to boost its economic growth.
- Infrastructure Development: Significant infrastructure projects like the Gelegele Seaport are set to transform the state’s economic landscape.