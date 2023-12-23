Edo State’s N342bn ‘Finishing Well’ Budget Signed into Law by Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has officially signed the state’s 2024 Appropriation Bill, amounting to N342 billion, into law. This significant financial plan, passed earlier by the State House of Assembly, was signed at the Government House, with Governor Obaseki commending the Assembly for their collaborative efforts.
The Governor highlighted that a substantial portion of the budget is allocated for capital projects to drive further development in the state. Labelled the ‘Finishing well budget’, this appropriation of N342 billion is crucial in the administration’s commitment to completing priority projects and supporting the state’s progress.
Obaseki expressed gratitude to the House for their diligent work and timely passing of the bill, ensuring its enactment before the end of the financial year. He emphasized that the budget prioritizes capital projects directly impacting the state’s people, with less than half allocated for government running and recurrent expenditure.
The Governor assured the government’s prudence and discipline in financial matters, highlighting their commitment to fulfilling financial obligations, including timely payment of salaries and benefits to staff. He reiterated the administration’s focus on completing all priority projects, ensuring no projects are left abandoned.
The budget also addresses the challenges and difficulties citizens face, with provisions to support the most vulnerable in society, including small businesses needing capital or support.
In his remarks, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Blessing Agbebaku, noted the inclusive nature of the budget, which caters to all demographics and sectors of the state. He emphasized that the budget received unanimous agreement from all party members, reflecting a collective commitment to the state’s development.
Editorial
The signing of the N342 billion ‘Finishing Well’ budget by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is a landmark moment, reflecting the state’s dedication to sustainable development and fiscal responsibility. Focusing predominantly on capital projects, this budget demonstrates a strategic approach to state governance, prioritizing long-term development over short-term expenditures.
The collaborative effort between the State Government and the House of Assembly in passing this budget is commendable. It signifies a unified vision for the state’s progress and a commitment to working together for the greater good of Edo’s citizens. This unity is crucial for effective governance and the successful implementation of developmental projects.
The emphasis on capital projects in the budget is a progressive move, indicating a focus on infrastructure, public services, and overall state development. These projects are essential for improving the quality of life for residents and laying a solid foundation for future growth. The state government is investing in its future by allocating a significant portion of the budget to these areas.
The commitment to financial prudence and discipline is a reassuring aspect of this budget. In a time where fiscal responsibility is more important than ever, the state’s approach to managing its finances and obligations is a model for others to follow. The focus on completing priority projects without leaving any abandoned is a testament to the government’s dedication to seeing through its commitments.
The ‘Finishing Well’ budget is a step in the right direction for Edo State. It balances the citizens’ immediate needs with the state’s long-term goals, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for all.
Did You Know?
- Edo State is known for its rich cultural heritage, including the famous Benin Kingdom, one of the oldest and most highly developed states in West Africa.
- Capital projects in government budgeting refer to projects that create, expand, or improve physical assets such as buildings, roads, and other infrastructure.
- Edo State is a significant oil and gas producer in Nigeria, contributing significantly to the nation’s economy.
- A ‘finishing well’ budget reflects a focus on completing ongoing projects and fulfilling commitments, ensuring continuity and completion in governance.
- Edo State is home to several tourist attractions, including the ancient Benin City walls, considered the world’s largest man-made structure lengthwise at their peak.