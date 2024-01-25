EFCC Investigates $347bn Forex Allocations, Summons Multinational Firms

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently investigating the allocation of at least $347 billion to various companies in Nigeria from January 2014 to June 2023. This probe has expanded to include some foreign firms operating in the country. According to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) analyzed by The PUNCH, local and foreign companies received this substantial sum to meet their foreign exchange needs over ten years.
This investigation follows the EFCC’s scrutiny of forex allocations to Dangote Group and 51 other companies during the tenure of the former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. While the exact amount received by these 52 companies is yet to be determined, they are believed to have received the majority of the $347 billion.
The CBN’s sectoral utilization data shows that the industrial sector received the most forex allocation under the imports category, totalling $69.71 billion. Other sectors, such as food products, manufactured products, transport, agriculture, minerals, and oil, also benefited. Under the invisible category, financial services received the highest allocation of $136.54 billion.
On January 4, 2023, EFCC operatives visited Dangote Industries Limited’s headquarters in Lagos as part of the investigation into alleged forex allocation abuses under Emefiele. The EFCC is also investigating Emefiele’s activities, with a special investigator, Jim Obazee, appointed by President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in July 2023 to probe the CBN.
The EFCC has directed 52 companies to provide documents supporting their forex allocations and utilization over the last decade. In response to allegations of forex malpractices, Dangote Industries has stated its commitment to cooperating with the EFCC and clarified its forex transactions.
The EFCC has written to over 85 entities, including corporate organizations and individuals, as part of this extensive investigation. The probe’s focus includes potential fraudulent foreign exchange allocations under Emefiele’s tenure. Amidst this, the Nigerian economy has faced forex scarcity, leading to the shutdown of several multinational firms.
The EFCC is also investigating foreign firms for import and export violations, with companies like Crane Currency Limited, Gleseck+Deverint GmbH, De La Rue Ltd, Oberthur Fiduciaire SAS, and Orelll Fussli currently under scrutiny.
Editorial:
The EFCC’s investigation into allocating $347 billion in foreign exchange to various companies, including multinational firms, is critical to ensuring transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s financial sector. This probe, encompassing a decade-long period, reflects our collective resolve to scrutinize and rectify any irregularities in forex allocations.
The focus on local and foreign companies, including industry giants like Dangote Group, powerfully conveys that no entity is above scrutiny. It is imperative that all companies, regardless of their size or influence, adhere to financial regulations and practices that uphold the integrity of our economy.
The involvement of foreign firms in this investigation also highlights the interconnected nature of global business operations and the need for stringent compliance with local financial laws and regulations. This probe is not just about rectifying past discrepancies; it’s about setting a precedent for future foreign exchange transactions and ensuring they are conducted fairly and transparently.
As we await the outcomes of this extensive investigation, let’s view this as an opportunity to strengthen our financial systems and restore confidence in our economic governance. This probe should serve as a deterrent to potential malpractices and encourage all stakeholders to operate with the highest standards of integrity and accountability.
Did You Know?
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) manages and regulates Nigeria’s foreign exchange market.
- The EFCC was established in 2003 and is crucial in combating financial crimes in Nigeria.
- The industrial sector, receiving the highest forex allocation, is a crucial driver of Nigeria’s economy.
- The Nigerian economy has faced significant forex scarcity in recent years, impacting local and multinational companies.
- The appointment of a special investigator to probe the CBN signifies a heightened focus on transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s financial institutions.