Ekiti State’s Governor Oyebanji Ratifies N159.5 Billion Budget for 2024

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has officially signed the 2024 appropriation bill into law, marking a significant step towards realising his administration’s shared prosperity agenda. The signing ceremony took place on Wednesday, with the bill, christened ‘Budget of Sustainable Growth and Development,’ being presented to Governor Oyebanji by the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, and other principal officers at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s Office in Ado Ekiti.
The 2024 Budget, totaling N159,572,481,915.51, allocates 56% for Recurrent Expenditure and 44% for Capital Expenditure. Governor Oyebanji, during the signing, emphasised his administration’s commitment to fully implementing the budget to drive sustainable growth and enhance the standard of living for the people of Ekiti State.
He expressed confidence that the budget would stimulate economic activities, create job opportunities, and significantly improve the socio-economic landscape of the state. The budget is also expected to help the government deliver on its campaign promises and fulfil its obligations to the people.
Governor Oyebanji extended his gratitude to the Speaker and Members of the House of Assembly for their diligent review and preparation of the final budget. He acknowledged the Assembly as a reliable partner in the state’s development agenda. The budget signing event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Chief (Monisade Afuye), the state House of Assembly members, and the state executive council.
Editorial:
As observers of state governance and fiscal management, we commend the recent signing of the N159.5 billion budget for 2024 by Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji. This action signifies a proactive approach towards achieving sustainable growth and development in the state. The budget, aptly named ‘Budget of Sustainable Growth and Development,’ reflects a strategic plan to enhance the state’s economic and social fabric.
Governor Oyebanji’s commitment to fully implementing the budget indicates his dedication to improving the lives of Ekiti State residents. The allocation of funds towards recurrent and capital expenditures shows a balanced approach to addressing immediate needs while investing in long-term developmental projects.
The involvement and swift action of the Ekiti State House of Assembly in reviewing and preparing the budget demonstrate effective collaboration between the executive and legislative branches. Such cooperation is essential for the smooth functioning of government and the timely execution of developmental plans.
As Ekiti State embarks on this fiscal journey, the budget’s implementation must be monitored closely to ensure that the allocated funds are used efficiently and transparently. The focus on stimulating economic activities and creating job opportunities is particularly commendable, as these are critical areas that can drive significant improvements in the standard of living for the people.
The signing of this budget is not just a formality but a commitment to the people of Ekiti State. It is an opportunity for the state government to showcase its ability to translate plans into tangible results that positively impact the lives of its citizens. We look forward to seeing the positive changes and developments this budget will bring to Ekiti State in the coming year.
Did You Know?
- Ekiti State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and numerous festivals, including the Ekiti Parapo Festival.
- The state is often called the ‘Fountain of Knowledge’ due to its many professors and academic institutions.
- Agriculture is a significant part of Ekiti State’s economy, with the state being a leading producer of crops like yam, cassava, and rice.
- Ekiti State is home to several tourist attractions, including the Ikogosi Warm Springs, a natural wonder where warm and cold springs meet.
- The state strongly focuses on education, with numerous primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions, including the prestigious Ekiti State University.