Emergency Senate Session Tackles Proposed Amendments to Central Bank of Nigeria Act

In a surprising turn of events, the Senate convened an extraordinary plenary session on Saturday, temporarily suspending its 2022 Standing Orders as they focus on potential amendments to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2004.
The order paper highlighted two critical bills up for debate. One bill under discussion aimed to amend the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act and associated matters (SB. 1124), the responsibility of Senator Gobir Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Senate Leader representing Sokoto East.
Simultaneously, a crucial proposition is a proposal to amend the Central Bank of Nigeria Act C4, a part of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 (SB. 1125) led by Senator Gobir.
During his introductory debate on the CBN Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (SB. 1125), Senator Gobir elucidated,
“Mr. President, my esteemed colleagues, allow me to guide the debate on this Bill which aims to adjust the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, raising the total CBN advances to the Federal Government from the current five per cent (5%) to a maximum of fifteen per cent (15%). The Bill was introduced to this Chamber for the first time on Wednesday, 24th May, 2023.”
The essence of this proposed bill, as Senator Gobir highlighted, is to empower the federal government to meet its immediate and future commitments via the approval of ways and means by the National Assembly and advances from the Central Bank of Nigeria.
He emphasised the importance of this amendment, urging his colleagues to support the bill’s passage, stating that the adjustment is crucial and warrants everyone’s backing to allow the Federal Government to undertake significant projects that could stimulate and rejuvenate the economy.
Editorial
Amendments to Central Bank Act: A Crucial Leap for Economic Revitalisation?
In recent developments, the Senate has convened an extraordinary session to deliberate potential amendments to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2004. At the heart of the discussions is a bold proposal to increase the total advances from the Central Bank to the Federal Government from five to fifteen per cent.
Critics of the proposal may argue that it risks stretching the financial capability of the Central Bank and potentially destabilising the financial system. This is a valid concern; the financial system’s stability is crucial to any economy.
However, Senator Gobir, championing this amendment, offers a convincing argument: the proposal enables the Federal Government to meet its immediate and future obligations. Moreover, it might give the government the financial capacity to embark on projects that could rejuvenate the economy.
While it is essential to maintain fiscal responsibility and financial stability, investing in the country’s growth and development is equally crucial. The proposed amendment might prove a potent tool to empower the Federal Government to stimulate the economy and deliver on its developmental promises.
Nevertheless, the powers that be must exercise extreme caution. The proposed advances should have stringent oversight mechanisms to ensure funds are channelled towards productive, economy-boosting projects, not misused or misappropriated.
Did You Know?
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 and commenced operations on July 1, 1959.
- The CBN is the sole issuer of legal tender money throughout the Nigerian Federation.
- One of the primary roles of the CBN is to ensure monetary and price stability.
- The CBN also promotes a sound financial system in Nigeria.
- The Central Bank has the right to issue banknotes and coins in Nigeria.
