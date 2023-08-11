Engaging Fuel Price Concerns Rise As Naira Weakens

The naira’s decline against the US dollar and the uptick in global crude oil prices are causing unease among Nigerians. They fear a potential surge in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, commonly referred to as petrol.

While neither the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited nor other oil marketers have declared a price increase, they’ve noted that the scarcity of foreign exchange and the ascent in crude oil prices are pivotal in determining PMS price.

In recent developments, petrol’s price leapt from N198/litre in May to over N500/litre in June. This was after President Bola Tinubu abolished the PMS subsidy.

By July, the price had soared to over N600/litre. With the naira’s value plummeting against the dollar, there’s anxiety about further price hikes in August.

On a specific Thursday, the naira dived, falling below N900 against the dollar in the parallel market. Concurrently, Brent crude oil, the global standard, traded around $87/barrel, increasing from its sub-$80/barrel price a few weeks earlier.

The naira’s volatile standing against the dollar and the erratic global crude oil prices paint a concerning picture for Nigerians. The looming threat of petrol price hikes affects daily life and has wider economic ramifications.

While arguably necessary, President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove the PMS subsidy has undeniably added financial strain on the populace. The government’s use of global crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates to dictate domestic petrol prices exposes the nation to external economic shifts.

Those in authority must explore alternative strategies. One such approach could be rejuvenating Nigeria’s refineries.

This would pave the way for a more stable and predictable petrol pricing structure, ensuring Nigerians aren’t perpetually subject to the whims of global markets.

Did You Know?

  • The naira has experienced significant fluctuations, recently plunging below N900 against the dollar in the parallel market.
  • Brent crude oil’s price has spiked, trading at about $87/barrel, up from less than $80/barrel a few weeks back.
  • The PMS subsidy’s removal resulted in petrol prices jumping from N198/litre in May to over N600/litre by July.
  • Global crude oil prices and foreign exchange availability heavily influence petrol prices.
  • Breathing new life into Nigeria’s refineries could solve the petrol pricing dilemma.

