Ex-Finance Minister Aganga Highlights Reasons Behind Naira’s Decline

Olusegun Aganga, Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, has shed light on the ongoing depreciation of the naira, attributing its decline to Nigeria’s heavy reliance on imports. Aganga voiced concerns over the strategy of defending the naira by spending billions, without making significant investments in the manufacturing sector to boost the nation’s exports.
His remarks came during the 3rd Adeola Odutola lecture at the 51st Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria. Aganga emphasised the importance of producing goods not just for local consumption but also for export to strengthen the naira. Notably, the local currency has seen a significant drop, moving from about 450 per dollar to an average of 760 per dollar after the exchange reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu. The naira’s value further declined to 1045 per dollar in the parallel market.
Discussing the local currency’s state, Aganga questioned the logic behind spending vast sums to defend the naira, suggesting that investments should instead focus on genuine manufacturers and exporters of high-value products. He urged the government to prioritise the industrial sector, supporting it with well-thought-out plans, policies, and funding.
Editorial:
The continuous fall of the naira is a pressing concern that has far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s economy. While external factors play a role, the root of the issue lies within our borders. As Aganga rightly points out, a nation that leans heavily on imports without a robust manufacturing and export base is setting itself up for economic challenges.
Defending the naira by merely pouring money into it is akin to applying plaster on a deep wound; it might cover the problem, but it doesn’t address the root cause. Investing in the manufacturing sector, promoting local production, and boosting exports are sustainable solutions that can reverse the trend. It’s high time we shifted our focus from short-term fixes to long-term strategies that can fortify our economy and restore the naira’s strength.
Did You Know?
- The naira is the official currency of Nigeria and was introduced on 1 January 1973.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy, with sectors like oil, agriculture, and services playing significant roles.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria is responsible for issuing and regulating the naira.
- Exchange rate fluctuations can impact the cost of living, inflation rates, and purchasing power of a country’s residents.
- Nigeria has multiple exchange rates, which can sometimes lead to complexities in currency valuation.