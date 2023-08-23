Excess Crude Account Drops to $474,000; FG, States, LGs Split N966b

Nigeria’s Excess Crude Account (ECA) has seen a significant reduction. As of August 22, 2023, the balance was a mere $473,754.57.
The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, provided this update.
He chaired a Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting where he emphasized the government’s commitment.
The focus is on increasing employment and alleviating poverty.
For July, a total of N1.74 trillion was earned. Out of this, N966.1 billion was distributed across the three tiers of government.
This allocation included Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy, and Exchange Difference.
The Federal Government’s share amounted to N374.485 billion. States received N310.67 billion, local councils got N229.409 billion, and oil-producing states were allocated N51.545 billion.
This was based on the 13% mineral revenue derivation.
July’s Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue was N298.789 billion. This showed an increase from the previous month by N5.378 billion.
After allocations for collection costs, savings, transfers, and refunds, the remaining N271.947 billion was distributed among the federal, state, and local governments.
However, the gross statutory revenue N1150.424 billion for the month was slightly less than June’s N1152.921 billion.
Editorial
The dwindling balance of Nigeria’s Excess Crude Account is a cause for concern.
This decline, juxtaposed with the significant amounts being shared among the different tiers of government, raises questions about the nation’s fiscal sustainability.
While the allocations aim to address pressing needs, such as employment and poverty alleviation, ensuring that these funds are used judiciously is imperative.
Transparent management of the nation’s resources and strategic investments can pave the way for sustainable growth.
The government’s commitment to these goals is commendable, but the real test lies in the effective implementation of policies and the tangible impact on the lives of Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- The Excess Crude Account (ECA) was established to save oil revenues above a base amount.
- Nigeria is one of the top oil producers in Africa, with significant crude oil reserves.
- Value Added Tax (VAT) is a consumption tax placed on products whenever value is added at each stage of the supply chain.
- The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) distributes revenues among Nigeria’s three tiers of government.
- Oil-producing states in Nigeria receive a 13% derivation from the mineral revenue to address their ecological challenges.