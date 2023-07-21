FAAC Allocates N907bn to Tiers, Tinubu Sanctions Infrastructure Fund

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has announced the distribution of N907.05bn among the three tiers of government for June 2023.
This figure, which marks the highest allocation this year, represents a slight increase of N120.89bn compared to the N786.16bn shared in May 2023. This is the second increase in allocations following a steady decline since the start of the year.
The FAAC disclosed this information in a communiqué following its recent meeting in Abuja, chaired by the new Accountant General of the Federation, Dr Oluwatoyin Madein.
The total amount includes gross statutory revenue, value-added tax, electronic money transfer levies, and exchange rate difference revenue.
The Federal Government received N345.56bn, the states received N295.95bn, and the local government councils got N218.06bn. The oil-producing states received N47.48bn as derivation (13 per cent of mineral revenue).
In a separate development, President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of an Infrastructure Support Fund for the 36 States of the Federation. This move is part of measures to cushion the effects of the petrol subsidy removal on the populace.
The fund will enable states to invest in critical areas such as transportation, agriculture, health, education, power, and water resources.
The FAAC’s decision to increase allocations and President Tinubu’s approval of an Infrastructure Support Fund are crucial steps towards mitigating the effects of the petrol subsidy removal.
However, these measures highlight the need for a more comprehensive approach to economic reform.
While providing immediate relief is essential, it’s equally important to invest in long-term solutions that promote economic growth and stability.
This includes improving infrastructure, enhancing access to quality education and healthcare, and creating sustainable jobs.
- The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) is responsible for distributing revenue among Nigeria’s three tiers of government.
- The Infrastructure Support Fund is a new initiative to support states investing in critical sectors.
- The removal of the petrol subsidy has been a controversial issue in Nigeria, with debates about its impact on the economy and the populace.
- The allocation for June 2023 is the highest this year, marking a reversal in the trend of declining allocations since January.
- The Federal Government, states, and local government councils receive allocations from the FAAC based on a set formula.
