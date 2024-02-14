Femi Falana, a prominent human rights lawyer, has called on the Nigerian government to bolster the naira by joining the BRICS economic bloc and selling its crude oil in naira instead of the US dollar. Falana criticized the government’s adherence to the economic forecasts and policies of the Bretton Woods institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, suggesting a shift towards more sovereign economic practices.
Highlighting the global trend of de-dollarization among BRICS countries—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—, Falana questioned Nigeria’s hesitation in joining the bloc, especially when nations traditionally aligned with Western interests, like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have initiated partnerships with BRICS.
Falana’s critique extended to the Nigerian government’s current economic strategies, which he views as ineffective in addressing the country’s foreign exchange challenges. He proposed a radical shift towards selling Nigerian gas and crude oil in naira to enhance the value of the national currency and reduce the economy’s dependency on the dollar.
Falana urged the Nigerian government to reject the IMF and World Bank’s recommendations, which include increasing electricity tariffs and removing petrol subsidies, arguing that these policies are detrimental to Nigeria’s socio-economic environment. He emphasized the importance of national subsidies in developing and developed countries, accusing the Bretton Woods institutions of undermining developing economies.
Falana concluded by advocating for the National Economic Council, led by the Vice President and including state governors and vital economic figures, as the primary advisory body to the President on economic matters, in line with the Nigerian constitution.
Editorial:
As we navigate through the complexities of global economics, the call by Femi Falana for Nigeria to join the BRICS bloc and sell its crude oil in naira presents a compelling argument for economic sovereignty and resilience. This strategy challenges the status quo of international trade, dominated by the US dollar, and proposes a path towards enhancing the value of the naira and fostering economic independence.
The adherence to policies dictated by the IMF and the World Bank has long been a contentious issue, with their recommendations often criticized for not considering the unique socio-economic contexts of countries like Nigeria. The push for de-dollarization among BRICS nations signifies a growing desire for an alternative economic order that Nigeria could benefit from by aligning with nations with similar aspirations for autonomy and growth.
Falana’s critique of the Nigerian government’s economic policies underscores a broader issue: the need for a paradigm shift in how we approach economic development and international trade. By selling our natural resources in our national currency, we promote the naira and take a stand against the economic hegemony that has dictated global trade dynamics for decades.
The rejection of deleterious IMF and World Bank policies is not just about economic sovereignty; it’s about asserting our right to chart our development path, one that considers the welfare of our people above the interests of foreign institutions. As we ponder Falana’s propositions, it’s clear that the path to economic revitalization requires bold steps, innovative thinking, and a commitment to prioritizing national interests.
Our opening thesis stands reinforced: embracing BRICS and promoting the naira in international trade could be the catalyst Nigeria needs to forge a new economic identity, one that is resilient, sovereign, and reflective of our aspirations as a nation.
Did You Know?
- BRICS is an acronym for an association of five major emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
- The concept of de-dollarization refers to the process of reducing reliance on the US dollar in international trade and finance.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest producer of oil, but the majority of its crude oil is sold in US dollars, like most international oil transactions.
- The Bretton Woods institutions, the IMF and the World Bank were established in 1944 to rebuild the international economic system post-World War II.
- The National Economic Council in Nigeria is constitutionally mandated to advise the President on economic policy matters, including economic planning and coordination of economic programs.