Falana: Nigeria’s Crude Oil Shouldn’t Be Sold in Dollars

Prominent human rights advocate and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has presented a compelling argument against Nigeria’s selling its crude oil in dollars.
Falana, in a recent interview with Channels Television, pointed out that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is effectively encouraging a “dollarisation” of the economy.
He expressed his concerns about this practice, stating that it was improper for business transactions within the country to be carried out in dollars.
Despite the CBN’s assurance of addressing his concerns, Falana disclosed that there had been no response.
He claimed that dollarisation has even permeated everyday life, with rents and school fees being paid in dollars in certain parts of the country.
Focusing on the global trend, Falana mentioned the push by the BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – to introduce a new international currency as a counterweight to the dollar.
He pointed out that 24 countries have already shown interest in joining this initiative at the upcoming summit in South Africa.
Falana questions Nigeria’s stance on this matter and its seeming relegation to the sidelines of international affairs. He highlighted section 19(e) of the constitution, which mandates the Nigerian government to promote a new international economic order.
He argues that Nigeria should not be selling its oil, gas, and other products in dollars but should instead demand payment in naira to strengthen the local currency.
He cites the examples of Russia, China, and India adopting similar strategies.
BRICS is an association established to challenge the Western countries, particularly the G7, and establish a more equitable global economic order.
Editor’s Note
It’s Time to Decouple Nigeria’s Economy from the Dollar
The insidious dollarization process – using the dollar over our national currency for local transactions – is slowly eroding the Nigerian economy’s foundation.
It is a concern that has been raised repeatedly, most recently by Femi Falana, a respected human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria.
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s silence on this critical issue is deafening.
Despite the promise to address the issue, no action or statement has been forthcoming.
This inaction has implications for our currency’s strength and our economy’s overall health.
The disturbing reality is that the dollar is not only used for international business transactions but is now creeping into everyday life.
In some parts of the country, rents and school fees are being paid in dollars, further underpinning the growing trend of dollarization.
This is a dangerous precedent and one that needs to be addressed swiftly.
As the world shifts, Nigeria must not be left behind. So the BRICS nations are championing a new international currency to challenge the dollar’s dominance.
This initiative is gaining traction, with 24 countries expressing interest in joining.
Nigeria should be at the forefront of such economic revolutions, not on the sidelines.
As stipulated in section 19(e) of the constitution, the Nigerian government must promote a new international economic order.
This includes re-evaluating our policy of selling our oil, gas, and other products in dollars. Instead, we should demand payment in naira, thus fortifying our currency.
Countries like Russia, China, and India are already taking this approach.
They are protecting their economies by strengthening their currencies and reducing their dependence on the dollar.
It’s time for Nigeria to follow suit.
There are no easy solutions, but the first step is acknowledging the problem.
We must recognize the detrimental impact of dollarization on our economy and take decisive action to reverse this trend.
We call upon the Central Bank of Nigeria and the federal government to act.
We must reassess our economic policies, start demanding payment in naira for our products, and work towards promoting a new international economic order.
This is our responsibility, and our future depends on it.
