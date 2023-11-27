FEC Approves Revised N27.5 Trillion Budget for 2024

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), led by President Bola Tinubu, has approved a revised budget of N27.5 trillion for the year 2024. This decision follows the review of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, which was previously passed by the National Assembly. The framework set the exchange rate at N700 to $1 and the crude oil price at $73.96 per barrel.
Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, briefed State House Correspondents after the FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa. He announced the revision of the MTEF and the Fiscal Policy, adjusting the exchange rate from N750 to $1 and setting the benchmark crude oil price at $77.96 per barrel.
This revised budget represents an increase of over N1.5 trillion from the initial estimate. Bagudu highlighted that, based on the old reference prices, the forecast revenue now stands at N18.2 trillion. This figure is higher than the 2023 revenue, including that provided in the two supplementary budgets. Notably, the deficit for 2024 is projected to be lower than that of 2023.
The FEC also received updates from the Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee, which has been operational for approximately 90 days. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, proposed the removal of VAT on diesel and aims to increase the tax revenue to GDP ratio to 18 per cent, aligning with the African average.
Edun also discussed financial assistance from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Canada African Development Bank Climate Fund (CACF), totalling $115 million. This concessional borrowing, at around 4.2 per cent per annum, is intended for waste management and road rehabilitation in Abia State.
The AfDB has approved $1 billion in concessional financing for Nigeria, recognizing the country’s economic measures and movement towards macro stability. This loan, with a 25-year tenure and an 8-year moratorium, is offered at an interest rate of 4.2 per cent per annum.
Edun also mentioned the FEC’s approval of a N2 trillion limit for the Ministry of Finance to manage market operations. This strategy aims to reduce interest rates on current outstanding debts, potentially saving about 50 billion naira in debt servicing over time.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we observe the FEC’s approval of the revised 2024 budget as a significant step in Nigeria’s economic planning. The increase to N27.5 trillion reflects the government’s commitment to addressing the nation’s developmental needs. However, it also brings to the forefront the challenges of fiscal management and economic sustainability.
The adjustment in the exchange rate and crude oil price benchmark in the MTEF indicates a response to global economic trends and domestic fiscal realities. While these revisions may provide a more realistic framework for budget planning, they also underscore the volatility of global markets and the need for Nigeria to strengthen its economic resilience.
The proposed removal of VAT on diesel and the aim to increase the tax revenue to GDP ratio are commendable steps towards tax reform. These measures could stimulate economic activity and enhance revenue generation. However, they must be implemented carefully to avoid unintended consequences on the economy.
The financial assistance from the AfDB and CACF is a positive development, offering Nigeria an opportunity to invest in critical infrastructure and environmental sustainability. The concessional terms of these loans are favourable, but the government must ensure that these funds are utilized effectively and transparently.
The FEC’s strategy to manage market operations and reduce debt servicing costs is a prudent fiscal measure. It reflects an understanding of the need to manage the country’s debt profile responsibly. However, the government must also focus on diversifying revenue sources and reducing reliance on borrowing to finance budget deficits.
The FEC’s approval of the revised 2024 budget is a step towards addressing Nigeria’s immediate economic needs. However, the government must maintain a balance between ambitious spending and fiscal prudence. We encourage the administration to continue exploring innovative strategies for sustainable economic growth and development.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Fiscal Policy: Nigeria’s fiscal policy involves government measures to influence the economy through taxation and public spending.
- Concessional Financing: Concessional financing refers to loans with more generous terms than market loans, often used by developing countries for infrastructure and development projects.
- African Development Bank (AfDB): The AfDB is a regional multilateral development bank, engaged in promoting economic development and social progress across Africa.
- Tax Revenue to GDP Ratio: The tax revenue to GDP ratio is a measure of a country’s tax revenue expressed as a percentage of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
- Economic Diversification in Nigeria: Nigeria’s efforts to diversify its economy aim to reduce dependence on oil revenues and develop other sectors, enhancing economic stability and growth.