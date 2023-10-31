Federal Government Sanctions N2.1 Trillion Supplementary Budget for 2023

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has given the green light to a supplementary budget of N2.1 trillion for 2023. The announcement was made by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, following a FEC meeting in Abuja. He highlighted that the budget aims to address pressing matters, with a significant portion, N605 billion, earmarked for national defence and security to bolster the nation’s security efforts.
Bagudu further detailed that the supplementary budget would also cater to wage awards for Federal Government employees for four months and student loan funds. Specifically, the Federal Government has committed to paying N35,000 each to approximately 1.5 million federal employees for September through December 2023, totalling around N210 billion. Additionally, N400 billion has been allocated for Cash Transfer payments, following an $800 million loan secured from the World Bank to provide cash transfers to 15 million households.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will receive N18 billion from the supplementary budget to facilitate the upcoming off-cycle elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states. Other allocations include N5.5 billion for the student loans board’s initiation, N8 billion for new ministries, and N200 billion for capital supplementation addressing urgent requests from various regions.
Editorial:
The approval of the N2.1 trillion supplementary budget by the Federal Executive Council is a testament to the government’s commitment to addressing the nation’s pressing needs. At Yohaig NG, we recognise the significance of such financial decisions, especially in a country as diverse and dynamic as Nigeria.
Allocating a substantial portion of the budget to national defence and security underscores the government’s priority to ensure the safety of its citizens. With the rising security challenges, such investments are not only timely but also crucial. However, it’s equally important to ensure that these funds are utilised efficiently and transparently.
The allocation for wage awards and student loan funds indicates a focus on the welfare of the nation’s workforce and the youth. It’s a step in the right direction, but continuous monitoring and evaluation are essential to ensure that the intended beneficiaries truly reap the benefits.
As we move forward, the government must maintain transparency in its financial dealings, ensuring that every naira spent brings tangible benefits to the Nigerian populace.
Did You Know?
- The Federal Executive Council (FEC) is the principal executive body in Nigeria, responsible for making decisions on the country’s economic and social policy.
- The concept of a supplementary budget is not unique to Nigeria; many countries use it to address unforeseen expenditures or revenue shortfalls during a fiscal year.
- The World Bank, established in 1944, provides financial and technical assistance to developing countries, including Nigeria.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established in 1998 to oversee elections in Nigeria.
- Nigeria’s budgetary process involves several stages, including drafting, legislative approval, and implementation.