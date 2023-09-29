Fg Aims At Wealthy Citizens With Revamped Tax Strategy

The Federal Government is set to revamp the country’s tax system, focusing on placing a more significant tax burden on the affluent while reducing corporate taxes.
This initiative is a segment of President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, targeting an increase in the country’s tax revenue from 11% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 18% within the next three years, as reported by Bloomberg.
Taiwo Oyedele, who heads a panel appointed by Tinubu to oversee these changes, mentioned the objective is to ensure fairness in taxation, protecting the impoverished while ensuring the wealthy pay their fair share.
Oyedele also highlighted plans to decrease the corporate income tax, aiming for a rate lower than the current effective rate of over 40%. This move is intended to stimulate business growth, with the new rate aligned with Nigeria’s counterparts.
Despite Nigeria’s vast population, tax evasion appears rampant, with tax revenue as a percentage of GDP being significantly lower than the average for Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development members.
The existing tax system is plagued by overlapping local, state, and federal jurisdictions, allowing affluent individuals to evade taxes. The complexity is further exacerbated by the existence of nearly 70 different taxes. Oyedele emphasised the need to simplify the system, reducing the number of taxes to single digits. The focus will be on the top eight taxes for 99% of the revenue.
Enhancing tax collection is crucial, given Nigeria’s reliance on oil and the disparity between government expenditure and revenue. The country’s public debt has surged since 2015, with debt servicing consuming a significant portion of the 2022 government revenue. A tax amnesty is being considered to address past tax debts and prepare citizens for future obligations.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s decision to overhaul the tax system is a commendable step towards achieving economic stability. By targeting the wealthy and reducing corporate taxes, the government addresses two critical areas: ensuring fairness in the tax system and stimulating business growth.
However, the success of these reforms hinges on practical implementation and public cooperation.
Tax evasion, especially among the affluent, has long been challenging for Nigeria. Simplifying the tax system and reducing the number of taxes can help address this issue. However, it’s equally important to strengthen tax enforcement mechanisms and ensure transparency in tax collection.
The proposed tax amnesty is a strategic move to encourage compliance, but it must be implemented judiciously to prevent it from becoming a recurring solution.
While focusing on taxation, the government must also address other economic challenges, such as diversifying the economy and reducing dependency on oil. A holistic approach to economic reforms, encompassing taxation, diversification, and fiscal discipline, will be vital to achieving sustainable economic growth.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa, with a GDP of over $450 billion.
- The Nigerian tax system is based on a three-tier system: federal, state, and local government.
- Nigeria’s Value Added Tax (VAT) rate is currently 7.5%.
- The country’s tax-to-GDP ratio is among the lowest globally, indicating significant potential for increased tax revenue.
- Nigeria’s informal sector, which is mainly untaxed, contributes about 65% of the country’s GDP.