FG Aims for 0.6% Poverty and 6.3% Unemployment by 2050

The Federal Government has set ambitious targets to slash the poverty rate to 0.6% and the unemployment rate to 6.3% by the years 2030 and 2050, respectively. This was disclosed by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, during a news briefing for the 29th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja.
The summit, scheduled for October 23 to 24, will revolve around the theme “Pathways to Sustainable Economic Transformation and Inclusion” and will explore five sub-themes, including stimulating economic growth and mobilising finance for sustainable development.
Bagudu highlighted that the sub-themes would tackle pertinent pillars in the National Development Plan 2021-2025, the Nigeria Agenda 2050, and the Renewed Hope Agenda.
“The main target of the Nigeria Agenda 2050 is to elevate the country’s per capita GDP to 6,000 dollars and 33,000 dollars by 2030 and 2050 respectively,” he stated.
The plan also aims to transition the economy to the highest per capita GDP in the group of upper-middle-income economies and will be implemented through six five-year Medium-Term National Development Plans and Annual Budgets.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s ambitious targets of reducing the poverty rate to 0.6% and the unemployment rate to 6.3% by 2030 and 2050 respectively are not only commendable but also crucial in steering the nation towards sustainable economic transformation and inclusion.
However, setting targets is one thing; achieving them is another. The pathway to achieving these targets must be paved with strategic planning, effective implementation, and rigorous monitoring and evaluation to ensure that the set objectives are being met.
We believe that the government must not only focus on economic indicators but also ensure that the growth and development being pursued are inclusive and sustainable. The strategies adopted must be such that they do not only boost economic figures but also tangibly improve the living standards of the citizens.
The government must ensure that the policies and programmes implemented to achieve these targets are people-centred, ensuring that no one is left behind in the journey towards economic transformation and development.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria, with its vast population, is often referred to as the “Giant of Africa” due to its large economy and other metrics, despite facing numerous economic challenges.
- The Nigerian Economic Summit is an annual event that brings together key figures from the government, private sector, and civil society to deliberate on pertinent economic issues facing the country.
- Nigeria’s unemployment rate reached a new record high at 33.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
- Poverty in Nigeria is particularly pervasive in the northern regions, although it is a nationwide issue.
- The National Development Plan 2021-2025 and the Nigeria Agenda 2050 are strategic documents aimed at guiding the nation towards sustainable development and economic growth.