FG Counters Obi’s Critique on N2.17tn Supplementary Budget

The Federal Government has robustly countered the criticisms made by Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, regarding the recently enacted supplementary budget.
Obi had taken to social media to express his concerns, suggesting that the budget, signed off by President Bola Tinubu, neglected critical aspects of national welfare and was a sign of the government’s insensitivity to citizens’ needs.
In a sharp rebuttal, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, defended the N2.17 trillion 2023 Supplementary Budget as a decisive and practical measure to address the country’s urgent challenges. Through a statement released by his media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim, the minister highlighted that the budget’s comprehensive allocations to key sectors such as security, agriculture, housing, and social safety nets are pivotal for bolstering Nigeria’s economic base and enhancing Nigerians’ living standards.
Idris emphasised the administration’s commitment to supporting government functions, addressing security concerns, and accelerating recovery from the economic repercussions of fuel subsidy removal.
He called on political opponents to engage constructively and avoid distorting facts for electoral advantage, stressing that the budget was the product of thorough stakeholder engagement and scrutiny, reflecting a commitment to accountability and transparent governance.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we recognise the importance of a supplementary budget in addressing unforeseen economic challenges and adjusting to the dynamic needs of a nation. The recent exchange between the Federal Government and presidential candidate Peter Obi over the N2.17 trillion 2023 Supplementary Budget underscores the critical discourse on fiscal responsibility and governance.
We believe that a supplementary budget should be a tool for responsive governance, addressing gaps and ensuring that the government’s financial planning is attuned to the country’s immediate and strategic needs. Such a budget must be not only comprehensive but also reflective of the people’s priorities.
The government’s assertion that the budget is a ‘bold and pragmatic response’ to national issues is a strong stance. However, the execution of this budget must be closely monitored to ensure that the allocated funds indeed translate into tangible improvements in the sectors earmarked for development. Transparency in the utilisation of these funds is non-negotiable, as is the need for the budget to have a direct positive impact on the average Nigerian.
We advocate for a participatory approach to budgeting, where feedback from a cross-section of society, including opposition voices, is considered constructive. This approach not only enriches the budgeting process but also promotes a sense of collective ownership and accountability.
In the spirit of democratic engagement, we urge the Federal Government to maintain an open dialogue with all stakeholders, including critics like Obi. Such interactions can provide valuable insights and foster a more inclusive approach to national budgeting. As we navigate through economic recovery, every naira spent must be accounted for and directed towards the betterment of all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s 2023 Supplementary Budget is one of the largest in its history, reflecting the government’s response to economic challenges.
- Supplementary budgets are not unique to Nigeria; many countries use them to address unforeseen expenses or to respond to emergencies.
- The concept of a supplementary budget is rooted in the principle of fiscal flexibility, allowing governments to adapt to changing economic circumstances.
- In Nigeria, supplementary budgets have often been used to address critical issues such as security, infrastructure, and social services.
- The scrutiny of supplementary budgets by the public and opposition parties plays a vital role in ensuring governmental transparency and accountability.