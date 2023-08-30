FG Plans to Double Tax on Beverages to 20%

Nigeria’s Federal Government (FG) has expressed its commitment to increasing the tax on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB). The proposed tax hike will see an increase from the current 10% to 20%.
This decision aligns with the government’s efforts to generate more revenue and promote healthier consumption habits among Nigerians.
Sugar-sweetened beverages, often linked to various health issues, have been a focal point for many governments worldwide seeking to reduce sugar intake among their populations.
The move will impact beverage manufacturers and potentially lead to consumer price adjustments.
The FG believes that this tax increase will boost the nation’s revenue and encourage healthier beverage choices among Nigerians.
Editorial
The decision by the Federal Government to double the tax on sugar-sweetened beverages is a bold move that carries both economic and health implications.
On one hand, it promises increased revenue for the government, which is crucial for funding various developmental projects.
However, the health benefits cannot be overlooked. With rising diabetes and other sugar-related ailments in Nigeria, discouraging excessive sugar consumption is a step in the right direction.
Yet, the government must tread carefully. The potential economic repercussions on beverage manufacturers and the possibility of job losses in the sector must be considered.
Balancing revenue generation, health benefits, and economic stability is essential.
Did You Know?
- Sugar-sweetened beverages are linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and tooth decay.
- Globally, there’s a growing trend to tax sugary drinks to combat rising health issues.
- In 2016, the UK introduced a sugar tax, significantly reducing the sugar content of many drinks.
- Mexico, one of the world’s largest consumers of sugary drinks, also implemented a sugar tax in 2014.
- Studies have shown that sugar taxes can lead to a decrease in the consumption of unhealthy beverages.