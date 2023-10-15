FG Seeks Additional $400m Loan for Household Cash Transfers

The Federal Government of Nigeria has sought an additional loan of $400m from the World Bank to facilitate the conditional cash transfer to 15 million households. This move is aimed at mitigating the impact of petrol subsidy removal on citizens.
The new loan will augment the total borrowing from the World Bank for the cash transfer to $1.2bn, as an earlier loan of $800m had been secured for the same purpose.
President Bola Tinubu announced the conditional cash transfer to 15 million households on October 1, as a measure to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal on petrol, which has significantly escalated the cost of living.
The previous administration, under President Muhammadu Buhari, had secured $800m from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (World Bank) to provide post-petroleum subsidy palliatives for over 50 million Nigerians, intended to be accessed by the succeeding administration.
The President also announced that the Federal Government would commence the payment of N25,000 monthly to 15 million households for three months, from October to December 2023.
Following protests and threats of a nationwide strike by organised labour, the government announced a N35,000 provisional wage award for all treasury-paid Federal Government workers for six months.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s move to secure an additional $400m loan to fund conditional cash transfers to households is a reflection of the complexities and challenges in managing the socio-economic implications of policy shifts, such as the removal of petrol subsidy.
While the intention to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal on citizens is commendable, the approach of accruing more debt to fund palliatives raises critical questions about fiscal responsibility and sustainability.
We believe that while short-term measures are necessary to mitigate immediate impacts, it is imperative to concurrently develop and implement long-term strategies that enhance economic stability and growth without perpetually sinking the nation into a debt abyss.
The narrative should shift towards creating sustainable solutions that not only address the immediate socio-economic challenges but also pave the way for a robust and resilient economy. It is vital to explore alternative funding mechanisms that do not exacerbate the nation’s debt profile.
Transparency and accountability in the deployment of these funds are paramount to ensure that the intended beneficiaries are reached and the desired impact is achieved.
The government must also be proactive in engaging with various stakeholders, including labour unions and the general populace, to foster understanding and support for policies and interventions. It is through a collective and transparent approach that the nation can navigate through the current economic challenges towards a future of prosperity and stability.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s total public debt hit N87.38tn at the end of the second quarter of 2023.
- The conditional cash transfer program is not new to Nigeria; it has been implemented in various forms in the past to support vulnerable households.
- The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA) are two of the five member institutions that compose the World Bank Group.
- Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa, with sectors like agriculture, petroleum, and services playing vital roles in its economic activity.
- The removal of the petrol subsidy has been a subject of national debate in Nigeria for several years, given its impact on the cost of living and economic activities.