FG Targets FAAN Revenue Boost, Focuses on Lagos Airport

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, unveils plans to optimise the revenue-generating capacity of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).
Minister Festus Keyamo discloses this during a visit to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.
Keyamo reveals that 60% of FAAN’s revenue comes from the Lagos airport. He stresses the need to fully use the new terminal, which features 60 check-in points and can handle significant air traffic.
The Minister also comments on the state of the old terminal. He notes that it needs a complete overhaul, including its central cooling system.
Airlines operating in the old terminal must move their check-in counters to the new terminal within three months.
Editorial
Optimising FAAN’s Revenue: A Strategic Move or a Band-Aid Solution?
The Federal Government’s initiative to boost the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria’s revenue is a step in the right direction.
However, it raises questions about such a move’s long-term sustainability and effectiveness.
While focusing on Lagos as a significant revenue source for FAAN is logical, it also puts other airports at risk of neglect.
The government must ensure a balanced development approach that benefits all airports nationwide.
Moreover, the directive to move airlines from the old terminal to the new one may be a temporary fix.
The sector needs a comprehensive strategy that addresses infrastructure, efficiency, and customer service.
Did You Know?
- Murtala Mohammed International Airport is one of the busiest airports in Africa, handling over 7 million passengers annually.
- FAAN is responsible for managing all Commercial Airports in Nigeria and provides service to both passengers and airlines.
- Airports significantly contribute to a country’s GDP, and their efficient management can have a ripple effect on the economy.
- The International Air Transport Association (IATA) sets global standards for airport operations, including revenue management.
- Lagos is Nigeria’s commercial hub, contributing significantly to the country’s GDP and serving as a primary gateway for international travel.