Fg Targets Faan Revenue Boost Focuses On Lagos Airport

FG Targets FAAN Revenue Boost, Focuses on Lagos Airport

By / Economy /

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, unveils plans to optimise the revenue-generating capacity of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Minister Festus Keyamo discloses this during a visit to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

Keyamo reveals that 60% of FAAN’s revenue comes from the Lagos airport. He stresses the need to fully use the new terminal, which features 60 check-in points and can handle significant air traffic.

The Minister also comments on the state of the old terminal. He notes that it needs a complete overhaul, including its central cooling system.

Airlines operating in the old terminal must move their check-in counters to the new terminal within three months.

Editorial

Optimising FAAN’s Revenue: A Strategic Move or a Band-Aid Solution?

The Federal Government’s initiative to boost the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria’s revenue is a step in the right direction.

However, it raises questions about such a move’s long-term sustainability and effectiveness.

While focusing on Lagos as a significant revenue source for FAAN is logical, it also puts other airports at risk of neglect.

The government must ensure a balanced development approach that benefits all airports nationwide.

Moreover, the directive to move airlines from the old terminal to the new one may be a temporary fix.

The sector needs a comprehensive strategy that addresses infrastructure, efficiency, and customer service.

Did You Know?

  • Murtala Mohammed International Airport is one of the busiest airports in Africa, handling over 7 million passengers annually.
  • FAAN is responsible for managing all Commercial Airports in Nigeria and provides service to both passengers and airlines.
  • Airports significantly contribute to a country’s GDP, and their efficient management can have a ripple effect on the economy.
  • The International Air Transport Association (IATA) sets global standards for airport operations, including revenue management.
  • Lagos is Nigeria’s commercial hub, contributing significantly to the country’s GDP and serving as a primary gateway for international travel.

Author

  • Ubaso Nwaozuzu

    Ubaso Nwaozuzu is a content creator, digital marketer, and cigar enthusiast who loves DIY, people-watching, fishing, gardening, bodybuilding, cooking, and grilling. Ubaso has been an avid golfer for many years, and you can often find him on the golf course with his buddies. He also enjoys billiards and bowling in his free time and occasionally plays football or boxing to stay in shape. When he's not working or playing sports, he likes to relax by reading books about survival or wine tasting! Email: nwaozu[email protected]

    View all posts

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top