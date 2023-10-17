FG’s 2024 Budget Set at N26tn; N8.25tn Allocated for Debt Servicing

The Federal Government has unveiled its budget plans for 2024, with a total expenditure of N26.01tn. A significant portion of this budget, N8.25tn, is earmarked for debt servicing.
Yohaig NG has gathered that the personnel and pension costs, amounting to N7.78tn, combined with the debt service cost, will constitute N16.03tn of the total budget. This means that 61.63% of the budget will be spent on personnel and debt service costs.
The government’s spending on personnel and pension costs is projected to rise from N5.87tn in 2023 to N7.78tn in 2024, marking an increase of N1.91tn or 32.54%. Additionally, there’s a 30.74% increase in debt service cost from N6.31tn in 2023 to the proposed N8.25tn in 2024.
The World Bank, in June 2023, highlighted that the Federal Government’s expenditure on personnel costs and debt servicing surpassed its total revenues in 2022. This marked the first instance where the government’s personnel costs and debt servicing exceeded its total revenue, leading to weakened capital expenditures.
Abubakar Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, provided insights into the budget during a press briefing. He mentioned the securitisation of N22.7tn Ways and Means, which has now become a Federal Government debt at nine per cent.
Bagudu also noted significant personnel costs due to agreements between the Federal Government and Organised Labour.
Editorial:
The Federal Government’s 2024 budget proposal, with its significant allocation to debt servicing, raises concerns about the country’s fiscal sustainability. While it’s understood that nations need to service their debts, the proportion of the budget allocated to this purpose, combined with rising personnel and pension costs, signals potential challenges ahead.
The government must strike a balance between meeting its obligations and ensuring sustainable economic growth. The increasing debt burden, if not managed prudently, could stifle the nation’s development prospects.
We advocate for a comprehensive review of the country’s revenue generation strategies and a possible reduction in the cost of governance. The focus should shift towards investments that stimulate economic growth, job creation, and overall national development.
Did You Know?
- Debt servicing refers to the payment of principal and interest on borrowed funds.
- High debt servicing costs can limit a country’s ability to invest in critical sectors like health, education, and infrastructure.
- Sustainable debt management is crucial for maintaining a country’s creditworthiness and ensuring economic stability.
- External debts can expose countries to exchange rate risks, especially if their currencies depreciate.
- Effective revenue-generation strategies can reduce a country’s reliance on borrowing and ensure fiscal sustainability.