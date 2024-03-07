Nigeria Economy

Finance Minister Links N22Tn Cbn Print To Soaring Inflation

Finance Minister Links N22tn CBN Print to Soaring Inflation

Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, pinpointed the N22.7 trillion printed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through Ways and Means overdrafts for the Federal Government from 2015 to 2023, under the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari, as a primary cause of the nation’s current inflation crisis.

Speaking to the Senate Committee on Finance, Edun criticized the eight-year spree of currency printing, which lacked corresponding productive activities and led to rampant inflation.

The Senate’s recent decision to probe the N30 trillion Ways and Means overdraft highlights concerns over the alleged irresponsible spending and its contributions to the country’s economic and security crises.

Edun commended the Senate for addressing inflation and providing solutions, including a plan to raise N7 trillion by withdrawing money from the market to repay the CBN, aiming for a balanced government ledger.

He reassured that the present government’s policies would soon result in significant economic recovery, citing a strategic plan that has already seen over N13 trillion in revenue from the non-oil sector in 2023. The session with Senator Sani Musa (APC Niger East) underscored the government’s commitment to addressing financial leakages and setting the country on a path of fiscal repair.

The revelations from Wale Edun regarding the N22.7 trillion printed by the CBN during former President Buhari’s administration underscore a critical challenge in our economic management. This episode of financial imprudence highlights the perils of unbacked monetary expansion and its inflationary aftermath, underscoring the vital importance of aligning currency issuance with actual productivity.

This narrative is a stark reminder of the consequences that await when fiscal discipline is cast aside. It’s a wake-up call to the necessity for transparent, accountable governance, especially in financial matters that directly impact every citizen’s daily life. The current administration’s efforts to reverse this trend through rigorous fiscal measures and focusing on revenue generation rather than debt accumulation are commendable. Yet, it’s clear that the road to economic stabilization and growth requires more than just policy adjustments; it demands a collective commitment to prudent financial practices and an unwavering dedication to sustainable economic strategies.

Our journey towards economic recovery and stability is fraught with challenges, yet we stand a chance at rewriting our fiscal narrative with continued diligence, strategic planning, and eradicating financial leakages. Let this be a lesson engraved in our national memory, guiding future policies and ensuring that we march towards a future of prosperity, stability, and growth.

  • Ways and Means advances are emergency lending facilities the CBN provides to the government to cover temporary budget shortfalls.
  • Nigeria’s non-oil sector includes agriculture, manufacturing, and services, among others, contributing significantly to the country’s GDP.
  • Inflation erodes purchasing power and can significantly impact living standards if unchecked.
  • The Senate is critical in oversight, ensuring government accountability and transparency in fiscal policies.
  • Fiscal repair strategies often involve increasing revenue, cutting unnecessary spending, and managing debt efficiently.

 

 

  • Celima Sulaimon

    Celima enjoys cooking, driving, and taking care of her two kids. She has a passion for cooking and loves to make different dishes that are healthy and delicious. Celima spends most of her time in the kitchen when she's not at work or with her children. When she's not cooking, Celima likes to drive around town and explore new places on an adventurous road trips with friends or family. But, when caring for her loved ones, no job is too big or small for this go-getter! Email Celima @ celima.sulaimon@yohaig.ng

