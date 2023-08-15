Finance Ministry Eyes Capital Market to Boost Assets to N100tn

The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) is turning to the capital market to amass N100tn assets under management within the next decade. This initiative was unveiled during a closing-gong ceremony honouring MOFI at the Nigerian Exchange Limited in Lagos.
Dr Armstrong Takang, the Managing Director of MOFI, highlighted the importance of the capital market in sourcing funds for investment and supporting government entities. He emphasised that Nigeria doesn’t need to rely solely on borrowing, pointing out that countries like the US have successfully funded numerous infrastructure projects through their capital markets.
“Why can’t we do the same thing?” he posed.
Temi Popoola, the Chief Executive Officer of the NGX, responded positively, expressing the market’s readiness to back MOFI’s aspirations. He believes that with collaborative support, the market can play a pivotal role in achieving MOFI’s goals.
Oluwole Adeosun, the president of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, expressed optimism about Nigeria’s assets transitioning from passive registers to active management. He envisions these assets being transformed into securities traded on the NGX and other platforms.
Adeosun also believes that the asset’s book value will multiply once they are introduced to the exchange.
Sam Onukwue, the chairman of the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria, conveyed confidence in MOFI’s management. He anticipates that the capital market’s demand for transparency will instil discipline in government entities.
Tinu Awe, the Chief Executive Officer of NGX Regulation Limited, assured MOFI of the market’s transparency and integrity, emphasising that their assets would be safeguarded.
Editorial:
The Ministry of Finance Incorporated’s ambitious goal of amassing N100tn assets in a decade, with a keen focus on the capital market, is a commendable strategy. It underscores the potential of Nigeria’s capital market and highlights the need for innovative approaches to boost the nation’s economic assets.
While borrowing has been a traditional route for many nations, leveraging the capital market offers a sustainable alternative.
However, while the capital market presents immense opportunities, it also comes with challenges. Transparency, accountability, and effective regulation are paramount.
The government and financial institutions must work hand in hand to ensure that this strategy yields the desired results.
Furthermore, this move can serve as a blueprint for other African nations, showcasing the potential of capital markets in driving economic growth and stability.
Did You Know?
- The capital market is crucial in mobilising savings and directing them into productive investments.
- Nigeria’s capital market is one of the largest in Africa, offering a wide range of financial products.
- The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) was formerly the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
- The capital market can significantly drive infrastructural development, especially in emerging economies.
- MOFI’s strategy aligns with global trends where countries increasingly leverage their capital markets for economic growth.