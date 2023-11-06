Fitch Holds Nigeria’s Rating Steady Amid Forex Concerns

Fitch Ratings has maintained Nigeria’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at ‘B-‘ with a stable outlook, acknowledging the nation’s substantial economy, mature domestic debt market, and significant oil and gas reserves. This endorsement coincides with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Olayemi Cardoso’s pledge to enhance the bank’s impact on the populace.
However, Fitch pointed out governance weaknesses, reliance on hydrocarbons, and persistent inflation as constraints on the rating. The agency also expressed concerns over the CBN’s net foreign exchange reserves and the effectiveness of the exchange-rate framework. Recent reforms have seen some reversal, particularly in the foreign exchange market, casting doubt on the sustainability of these changes.
The CBN’s recent actions to address foreign exchange shortages, including lifting a ban on FX for certain imports and initiating plans to clear billions in unmet FX forwards, were noted. Yet, disparities between official and parallel exchange rates persist, indicating ongoing challenges in the FX market.
Fitch also highlighted the CBN’s weaker net FX reserve position, with gross FX reserves dropping to $33.2 billion. The CBN’s consolidated financial statements revealed gaps that prevent a reliable assessment of its net foreign exchange position, including substantial off-balance-sheet commitments.
Editorial:
The recent affirmation of Nigeria’s credit rating by Fitch Ratings, amidst the complex tapestry of economic challenges, is a nuanced reflection of the country’s resilience and the precarious balance it maintains. The stable outlook, set against a backdrop of governance issues and economic vulnerabilities, is a testament to Nigeria’s enduring strengths: a robust economy and rich natural resources.
We recognise the efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria to navigate these turbulent economic waters. Governor Olayemi Cardoso’s commitment to impactful policies is a beacon of proactive governance. Yet, the path ahead is fraught with challenges that require steadfastness and innovation.
The dichotomy between the official and parallel FX rates is a concern that cannot be overlooked. It is a symptom of deeper economic malaises that need to be addressed with transparent and consistent policies. The CBN’s recent moves to liberalise the FX for imports and address the backlog of FX forwards are steps in the right direction, but they must be part of a larger, more coherent strategy.
We advocate for a multi-pronged approach that includes bolstering non-oil revenue, enhancing governance, and fostering a more conducive environment for foreign investment. The government must also tackle inflation head-on, ensuring that economic growth translates into tangible benefits for the populace.
The editorial board urges the CBN to continue its reformative trajectory with a focus on sustainability and long-term economic stability. These reforms mustn’t be mere transient measures but part of a consistent and reliable framework that can withstand the ebbs and flows of global economic tides.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and is classified as a mixed economy emerging market.
- The country has the largest natural gas reserves in Africa and is one of the world’s top ten exporters of oil.
- Fitch Ratings, established in 1914, is one of the “Big Three credit rating agencies,” alongside Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.
- The Nigerian domestic debt market is considered one of the most developed in Sub-Saharan Africa.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 and plays a crucial role in financial stability and economic policy in Nigeria.