Five Global Giants Exit Nigeria Amid Economic Challenges

In a significant economic development, five multinational corporations have ceased operations in Nigeria over the past 10 months, as reported by Yohaig NG. The latest to join this exodus is Procter & Gamble, which announced the dissolution of its on-ground operations in Nigeria. Andre Schulten, the group’s Chief Financial Officer, revealed this decision at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference, citing the challenging macroeconomic environment and difficulties in operating as a dollar-denominated organisation in Nigeria.
Schulten stated, “The macroeconomic environment makes it increasingly difficult to operate and create U.S dollar value in places like Nigeria and Argentina. As a result, we are restructuring to turn Nigeria into an import-only market, effectively dissolving our footprint on the ground.”
This move follows Unilever’s exit in early 2023, which marked the end of popular brands like Omo, Sunlight, and Lux in Nigerian retail outlets. The company’s decision was influenced by financial challenges, including the devaluation of the naira.
Francis Meshioye, President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, noted that the power crisis and foreign exchange rate unpredictability had already driven some international manufacturing firms out of Nigeria. The N144bn spent on alternative energy sources by manufacturers in 2022 significantly impacted their operations.
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc, the country’s second-biggest drug producer, also halted manufacturing operations in Nigeria in July. The UK-headquartered GSK Plc, owning a majority stake in the Nigerian unit, opted for third-party distributors for its prescription medicines and vaccines in the country.
French pharmaceutical multinational Sanofi announced its exit last month, appointing a third-party distributor for its commercial portfolio of medicines from February 2024. The company’s financials indicated operational challenges in Nigeria.
Additionally, Bolt Food, a food delivery service, discontinued its operations in Nigeria, citing the need to streamline resources and maximize efficiency. The decision was influenced by increased fuel prices and eroded consumer spending power due to rising inflation.
Gabriel Idahosa, Deputy President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce, attributed these exits to Nigeria’s perennial power crisis, harsh government policies, and the depleting disposable income of Nigerians, which made it difficult for these companies to cover operational costs and attain profitability.
Editorial
The departure of five multinational corporations from Nigeria in the past 10 months is a wake-up call for the nation’s economic policymakers. This trend, which includes the exit of giants like Procter & Gamble and Unilever, highlights the urgent need for a reassessment of Nigeria’s business environment. The challenges cited by these corporations – macroeconomic instability, foreign exchange difficulties, and infrastructural deficits – are symptomatic of deeper structural issues in the Nigerian economy.
We must acknowledge that the global business landscape is evolving rapidly, and Nigeria needs to adapt to remain competitive. The government’s role in creating a conducive environment for business cannot be overstated. This involves not only addressing the immediate concerns of foreign exchange and power supply but also implementing long-term policies that foster a stable and predictable business climate.
Moreover, the departure of these multinationals has broader implications for employment, consumer choice, and economic growth. It is imperative that we not only focus on attracting foreign investment but also on nurturing and supporting local enterprises. The development of a robust domestic industrial base can mitigate the impact of such exits and ensure economic resilience.
While the exit of these multinationals is a setback, it should also be seen as an opportunity to reflect, reform, and rebuild a more robust and sustainable economic framework. It is through such proactive measures that Nigeria can secure its place as an attractive destination for both local and international businesses.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy by nominal GDP and has a diverse range of industries including oil, agriculture, and services.
- The Nigerian government launched the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) in 2017 to restore economic growth and build a competitive economy.
- Nigeria is a member of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to create a single market for goods and services across 54 African countries.
- The country has one of the largest populations of young people in the world, presenting a significant workforce and consumer market.
- Nigeria’s tech industry, particularly in Lagos, has been growing rapidly, with the city often referred to as the “Silicon Valley of Africa.”