Food Prices Skyrocket: 31% Rise in a Year!

From July 2022 to July 2023, Ebonyi and Abia states witnessed a sharp 31% rise in food prices. This data is sourced from the monthly ‘Selected Food Price Watch’ by the National Bureau of Statistics. The report tracks staples like rice, beans, bread, and more.
Yam prices saw the most significant jump of 42%, moving from N389.75 in 2022 to N539.41 in 2023. Rice followed closely, with its cost increasing from N467.80 to N653.49. Palm oil also saw a 35% rise, from N890.67 to N1208.62.
Other staples like garri, bread, and tomatoes also experienced notable price hikes. South-Eastern states, especially Abia and Ebonyi, recorded the highest food prices. Conversely, North Central states like Kogi and Benue had the lowest.
The NBS indicates that August’s food inflation rate, at 29.34%, significantly influenced the headline inflation.
Editorial:
The dramatic increase in food prices, particularly in Ebonyi and Abia, signals pressing economic challenges. A 31% hike in a year impacts daily life for countless individuals.
Such a rise hits society’s vulnerable sections hardest, rendering necessities out of reach for many.
While global dynamics and inflation play roles, decision-makers must tackle this head-on. Potential solutions include boosting agricultural output, ensuring efficient supply chains, and offering necessary subsidies.
Those in power must act, ensuring affordable food access for all.
Did You Know?
- The global food price index has risen steadily since the early 2000s.
- Climate change, geopolitical tensions, and trade policies can majorly sway food prices.
- Sustainable agricultural practices can offer long-term food price stability.
- Effective supply chain management can cut food wastage, helping stabilise prices.
- Urban farming, a global trend, can reduce traditional agricultural dependency, potentially stabilising urban food prices.