Forex Turnover Skyrockets to N22tn in Just Seven Months on FMDQ

The foreign exchange turnover on the FMDQ has reached an astonishing N22.98tn ($44bn) from January to July 2023. This information was disclosed in the FMDQ Spotlight, a monthly publication by the exchange.
FMDQ is now the sole recognised forex market in Nigeria. This follows the harmonisation of foreign exchange rates by the Central Bank of Nigeria in June.
For the 141 business days within the reviewed period, the average daily turnover was N866.21bn ($1.67bn). The average year-to-date for the Naira was N519.35 per dollar.
The total turnover for January to July 2023 was N122.14tn. The Naira strengthened by 0.39% on the Investor & Exporter window to N744.97 per dollar.
Two Bureau De Change operators sold the American dollar at N925 on the parallel market. They bought it at N920 per dollar.
Editorial
The surge in forex turnover on the FMDQ platform is a significant development for Nigeria’s financial landscape. It highlights the market’s robustness and raises questions about the sustainability of such high volumes.
The Central Bank’s harmonisation of forex rates has had an impact. However, it’s essential to consider the long-term implications of this policy. Will it continue to attract foreign investment, or could it lead to market volatility?
The strengthening of the Naira is a positive sign, but it’s too early to celebrate. The government and financial institutions must remain vigilant to maintain this momentum.
Did You Know?
- Forex trading contributes significantly to Nigeria’s GDP.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 and played a crucial role in stabilising the country’s economy.
- Nigeria has multiple exchange rates, which can be confusing for investors.
- The Naira was introduced in 1973, replacing the pound as the country’s official currency.
- FMDQ is an acronym for Financial Markets Dealers Quotations. It is a securities exchange and self-regulatory organisation in Nigeria.