Former TUC President Backs President Tinubu’s Plan to Reevaluate Naira Currency Swap

Peter Esele, a former President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s intent to reassess the Naira currency swap policy.
In his inaugural address as the 16th President of Nigeria, Tinubu suggested that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had applied the currency swap too stringently, regardless of its theoretical merits.
“I am 100% in support of a review of the currency swap,” Esele stated.
He expressed his belief in the concept itself but criticized its implementation.
“Nigerians lost their lives, their dignity, and were subjected to mental and financial strains, all due to the Naira redesign,” he said, stressing that such a massive change could not be implemented correctly in months.
Drawing on an example from the UK, Esele highlighted the gradual and smooth process of transitioning the British pounds from those bearing the Queen’s image to those with the King’s after the Queen’s death.
This gradual change starkly contrasted with Nigeria’s hasty and disruptive implementation of the Naira redesign.
Esele revealed that the abrupt redesign of the Naira had cost the Poultry Association of Nigeria over 40 billion Naira, underscoring the impact on various sectors of the economy. He labelled the CBN’s policy implementation as “a huge disappointment.”
However, Esele clarified that he did not see the President’s proposed review as a policy reversal but rather as a critical policy review. He cited Tinubu’s campaign promise to refine the implementation of the concept rather than scrapping it.
As for the controversial removal of the fuel subsidy, Esele called for patience from Nigerians.
He said, “Let’s give him the benefit of the doubt and see how he is going to go about and implement it.”
President Tinubu has proposed working towards a unified exchange rate to direct funds into meaningful investments, potentially creating jobs and powering the economy at a higher level. His plans also include a reduction of interest rates to boost investment.
Editorial
Policy Review vs Policy Reversal: Understanding the Nuances
Peter Esele’s endorsement of President Bola Tinubu’s plan to reevaluate the Naira currency swap policy highlights the thin line between policy review and policy reversal.
Policy review involves systematically evaluating an existing policy to assess its effectiveness and impact. On the other hand, policy reversal implies a complete change or elimination of a current policy, often indicating a failure or lack of effectiveness.
In the case of the Naira currency swap, Esele asserts that it’s not a question of scrapping the policy but of fine-tuning its implementation. The quick and sudden nature of the swap led to economic upheavals, causing undue hardship for many Nigerians.
As Nigeria navigates through these economic changes, the distinction between policy review and policy reversal becomes crucial.
Clear communication of these nuances can help mitigate the confusion and backlash often accompanying significant policy changes.