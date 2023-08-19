Fuel Subsidy Concerns Rise as Ex-Depot Costs Surpass Pump Prices

The ex-depot price of petrol has surpassed the pump price, leading to increased concerns about the sustainability of the current subsidy regime.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has been underwriting the cost difference, but marketers are now demanding more transparency in the process.
The ex-depot price, which is the price at which depots sell to marketers, has risen to N165 per litre, while the pump price remains at N162.
This means the NNPC is covering the N3 difference, which translates to billions of naira monthly.
The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has expressed concerns about the sustainability of this arrangement. They argue that the current system is not transparent and is prone to abuse.
The association’s Executive Secretary, Mr Clement Isong, stated,
“The current pricing regime is not sustainable. We need a more transparent system where the market determines the price.”
Editorial:
The recent surpassing of the ex-depot price over the pump price of petrol in Nigeria has ignited a debate over the country’s subsidy regime.
The situation, where the NNPC is shouldering the cost difference, raises questions about the long-term viability of such a system.
While subsidies can offer temporary relief to consumers, they often come with long-term economic implications.
The call by MOMAN for greater transparency is not just about the current price disparity. It’s a plea for a more open and accountable system that can withstand scrutiny.
The current arrangement, where the NNPC covers the price difference, is not only unsustainable but also leaves room for potential misuse of funds.
By allowing the market to determine the price, as suggested by MOMAN, Nigeria could move towards a more stable and transparent pricing mechanism.
However, it’s essential to consider the potential impact on consumers.
A market-driven price might lead to higher costs for the average Nigerian, especially in a country where many already grapple with economic challenges.
Therefore, while a shift towards transparency is crucial, it’s equally important to ensure that any changes made do not disproportionately burden the populace.
Did You Know?
- The NNPC is Nigeria’s state oil corporation, responsible for the exploration and production of petroleum.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and ranks among the top 10 globally.
- Subsidies can sometimes lead to market distortions, affecting supply and demand.
- The global oil market is influenced by various factors, including geopolitical events, production levels, and global economic health.
- In 2020, global oil prices experienced significant fluctuations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent demand shocks.