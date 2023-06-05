Fuel Subsidy Removal: Abuja Chamber of Commerce Advocates for Palliatives to Support SMEs

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) warns that removing the fuel subsidy if not effectively managed, may negatively impact Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
ACCI’s President, Dr Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, expressed this concern in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja. He recalled that during his inauguration on May 29, President Bola Tinubu announced the discontinuation of the fuel subsidy.
This decision subsequently led to increased prices of goods and services, lengthy fuel queues at filling stations nationwide, and a rise in transportation fares.
Furthermore, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited officially raised fuel pump prices to over N500 per litre in various parts of the country, exacerbating the financial strain on the populace.
While Dr Abubakar, speaking on behalf of ACCI’s Executive Council and members, lauded the removal of the fuel subsidy for its potential to deregulate the oil sector and promote competition, he urged the Federal Government to offer business palliatives to SMEs to alleviate the resulting burden.
He stated: “Although the removal of the fuel subsidy may appear to be a step in the right direction, the government should provide palliatives to cushion the immediate impact this decision will have on small business owners.”
Dr Abubakar assured that ACCI is willing to collaborate with the Federal Government to outline the necessary support SMEs would require to counterbalance the pressures the subsidy removal may impose on their operations.
Editorial
Fuel Subsidy Removal: An Opportunity to Rebalance Nigeria’s SMEs
The recent removal of fuel subsidies in Nigeria has sparked nationwide debates, with many highlighting the potential hardships for consumers and small businesses. However, this crisis might allow the government to reassess its support mechanisms for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of the nation’s economy.
As the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry rightly suggests, introducing business palliatives could help offset the immediate impacts of the subsidy removal. These measures could include direct financial aid, tax relief, or low-interest loans, which could help these businesses manage the transition and possibly even foster growth and innovation in the long run.
As Nigeria continues to navigate its economic landscape in the post-subsidy era, the government must remain attentive to the needs of SMEs. Ensuring their survival and prosperity will secure Nigeria’s economic future.
Did You Know?
- Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) play a significant role in Nigeria’s economy, contributing about 48% of the national GDP, 96% of businesses and 84% of employment.
- Fuel subsidies have been a controversial issue in Nigeria for many years. While they help to keep fuel prices low for consumers, they also put a heavy financial burden on the government.