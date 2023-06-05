Abuja Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Acci 1

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Abuja Chamber of Commerce Advocates for Palliatives to Support SMEs

Leave a Comment / Economy / By

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) warns that removing the fuel subsidy if not effectively managed, may negatively impact Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

ACCI’s President, Dr Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, expressed this concern in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja. He recalled that during his inauguration on May 29, President Bola Tinubu announced the discontinuation of the fuel subsidy.

This decision subsequently led to increased prices of goods and services, lengthy fuel queues at filling stations nationwide, and a rise in transportation fares.

Furthermore, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited officially raised fuel pump prices to over N500 per litre in various parts of the country, exacerbating the financial strain on the populace.

While Dr Abubakar, speaking on behalf of ACCI’s Executive Council and members, lauded the removal of the fuel subsidy for its potential to deregulate the oil sector and promote competition, he urged the Federal Government to offer business palliatives to SMEs to alleviate the resulting burden.

He stated: “Although the removal of the fuel subsidy may appear to be a step in the right direction, the government should provide palliatives to cushion the immediate impact this decision will have on small business owners.”

Dr Abubakar assured that ACCI is willing to collaborate with the Federal Government to outline the necessary support SMEs would require to counterbalance the pressures the subsidy removal may impose on their operations.

Editorial

Fuel Subsidy Removal: An Opportunity to Rebalance Nigeria’s SMEs

The recent removal of fuel subsidies in Nigeria has sparked nationwide debates, with many highlighting the potential hardships for consumers and small businesses. However, this crisis might allow the government to reassess its support mechanisms for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of the nation’s economy.

As the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry rightly suggests, introducing business palliatives could help offset the immediate impacts of the subsidy removal. These measures could include direct financial aid, tax relief, or low-interest loans, which could help these businesses manage the transition and possibly even foster growth and innovation in the long run.

As Nigeria continues to navigate its economic landscape in the post-subsidy era, the government must remain attentive to the needs of SMEs. Ensuring their survival and prosperity will secure Nigeria’s economic future.

Did You Know?

  • Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) play a significant role in Nigeria’s economy, contributing about 48% of the national GDP, 96% of businesses and 84% of employment.
  • Fuel subsidies have been a controversial issue in Nigeria for many years. While they help to keep fuel prices low for consumers, they also put a heavy financial burden on the government.

Author

  • Zainab Sulaimon

    Zainab Abisola Sulaimon is a news content writer who loves fashion design, reading, chatting, and dancing. In addition, she's devoted to her three-year-old Samoyed dog Zoey. She has always been fascinated with the art of writing, and she enjoys anything related to fashion, design, and reading. Zainab spends most of her free time browsing different blogs on these topics (sometimes even at work). She also can't resist chatting with friends online or in person about everything that makes life worth living - from food to family events! Dancing is another excellent exercise for Zainab that keeps her fit while having fun!

    View all posts

Related Naija News

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top