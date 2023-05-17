Global Factors Behind High Inflation, Not Buhari’s Policies, Presidency Asserts

The Presidency has attributed the current high inflation rate in the country to global economic disruptions and the COVID-19 pandemic, not the policies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, made this assertion in response to a Guardian newspaper article linking the inflation surge to the Buhari administration.
In his statement, Shehu rebuked the newspaper for suggesting that the President was responsible for the inflation hike. He argued that such a perspective revealed ignorance of the global economic situation or a disregard for the facts.
He explained that the pandemic-induced lockdowns had disturbed manufacturing and supply chains worldwide, causing inflation to soar.
Shehu noted that Nigeria depends heavily on imports for vital goods, so international price fluctuations significantly affect local prices. However, he added that the government had limited control over this unless it disregarded free trade principles.
He also highlighted the inflationary trends in other countries, including France, the UK, Ghana, Turkey, and Pakistan, indicating that high inflation is a global issue.
Despite the high inflation rate in Nigeria, Shehu assured that the Buhari administration is taking measures to address the global cost of living crisis.
Editor’s Take: Understanding the Global Impact on Nigeria’s Inflation
The recent assertion by the Presidency that Nigeria’s high inflation is more a consequence of global economic conditions than President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies invites a necessary examination of the broader economic landscape.
Inflation is not a Nigerian problem alone. Countries worldwide are grappling with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsequent lockdowns have disrupted manufacturing and supply chains, increasing prices.
Nigeria is particularly susceptible to international price fluctuations as a heavily import-dependent nation. This reality limits the government’s ability to control local prices without infringing on the principles of free trade.
However, it’s important to note that while external factors contribute to inflation, internal fiscal and monetary policies also play a critical role. Therefore, a balanced approach to economic management is vital to mitigating inflation’s impact.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s current inflation rate stands at 22%.
- Global economic disruptions and the COVID-19 pandemic are significant contributors to inflation worldwide.
- France’s inflation rate has increased to 1,080.36%, a drastic departure from its average of 4.1% from 1960-2022.
- The UK’s inflation rate, at 10.1%, is the highest in 41 years.
- Ghana’s inflation rate recently peaked at a two-decade high of 54.1%.
