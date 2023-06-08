Government Initiates Economic Measures to Cushion Effects of Subsidy Removal

Following a directive from President Bola Tinubu, the National Economic Council (NEC), led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, is set to explore strategies to alleviate the repercussions of the recent subsidy removal on the public. This move has been supported by state governors across the federation, signifying their agreement with the controversial fuel subsidy withdrawal.
In a show of solidarity, key oil marketers have contributed 100 public transport buses, valued at N10 billion, to the federal government, an effort to ease the impact of the subsidy removal.
Following a formal visit to President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, communicated this development. He underscored that the President’s decisive move illustrates his determination and bravery in dealing with the financial drain that has plagued the country for years.
Abiodun highlighted that approximately N4 trillion was being drained annually due to subsidies, a staggering sum that could now be channelled into the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) for distribution among the three tiers of government.
Despite acknowledging potential short-term discomfort, the governor emphasised that the move will ultimately prove beneficial, adhering to the notion that there can be no progress without some measure of pain.
Chairwoman of DAPPMAN, Dame Winifred Akpani, echoed the sentiments of support for the federal government during the visit. Despite the challenges arising from the subsidy removal, she expressed confidence that this measure will reshape the country’s economic landscape.
In her statement, Akpani revealed that Nigeria spent over N2 trillion in the first quarter of 2023 alone on subsidies. She projected that, if left unchecked, this figure might balloon to N7 trillion by year-end. Akpani stressed that Nigeria, through its subsidy program, has been inadvertently supporting neighbouring countries and that this is not sustainable for a bleeding economy.
The marketers expressed their intention to donate between 50 and 100 public transport buses to support the initiative, a gesture they hope will be replicated by other socially-responsible corporations.
Editorial
Reshaping the Economy: A Necessary Discomfort
In the face of significant economic strain, President Bola Tinubu’s government is tackling one of Nigeria’s longest-standing financial burdens – fuel subsidies. This controversial move, supported by the National Economic Council and the governors of the federation’s 36 states, signifies a decisive step toward curbing the financial drain that has afflicted our nation for decades.
Of course, it is essential to acknowledge the opposing view, which argues that removing the subsidy may impose immediate discomfort on the public. However, the staggering N4 trillion, once swallowed by subsidies annually, can now be funnelled into the Federation Account Allocation Committee, offering a much-needed financial injection into our three tiers of government.
By removing the subsidy, the country can redirect these significant funds toward growth-oriented policies, infrastructural development, education, health, and other social services, paving the way for a more sustainable and self-reliant future.
Prominent oil marketers have exemplified corporate responsibility by donating 100 public transport buses, a commendable initiative that can alleviate the immediate impact of the subsidy removal. It is a gesture that should serve as a model for other businesses in Nigeria, encouraging them to play an active role in this economic transition.
However, the government must also ensure these funds are allocated effectively and transparently. Building a robust system of checks and balances is crucial to prevent the misuse of these newly freed funds, a task that falls squarely on the shoulders of those in power.
We urge our readers to embrace this period of economic transition with open minds and to understand the long-term benefits that it brings. As citizens, we must play our part by holding our government accountable for these funds’ transparent and reasonable use.
Did you know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, with the oil and gas sector accounting for about 90% of its total export revenues.
- Fuel subsidies were introduced to keep petrol prices low and to stabilise the oil-dependent economy.
- In 2019, the IMF revealed that Nigeria spent more on petroleum subsidies than education and healthcare combined.
- Despite being an oil-rich nation, Nigeria imports most of its petrol due to a lack of refining capacity.
- Economists suggest that removing fuel subsidies can lead to more efficient energy use and stimulate economic diversification.
