Government’s Neglect Leads to N285bn Drop in Raw Material Exports

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has attributed the N285 billion year-on-year decline in Nigeria’s raw material exports to the government’s oversight of the productive sector.
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals that raw material exports decreased to N345.5bn in the first half of 2023.
This contrasts N630.5bn during the same period the previous year.
In the first half of 2023, Nigeria exported raw materials worth N200bn in Q1 and N145bn in Q2. This is a significant drop from N259.4bn in Q1 and N371.10bn in Q2 of 2022.
Exports included urea to the US and gold in powder form to Switzerland. Other dominant exports were cocoa waste to Indonesia and unwrought gold to Switzerland.
In a discussion with The PUNCH, MAN’s President, Francis Meshioye, pinpointed high production costs as the primary reason for the decline in exports.
He highlighted that local manufacturers face challenges competing on price due to these elevated costs.
Editorial:
The significant decline in Nigeria’s raw material exports is a concerning trend that underscores more profound economic challenges.
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria’s assertion that government neglect is a primary factor in this decline is a call to action.
It emphasises the need for a more supportive environment for the nation’s productive sector.
As highlighted by MAN’s President, high production costs are a deterrent to export growth. This situation affects the profitability of manufacturers and the country’s economic health.
When local manufacturers can’t compete on the global stage due to high costs, it restricts potential revenue streams for the nation.
The government must address these challenges head-on. This includes creating policies that reduce production costs and foster a conducive environment for manufacturing.
Nigeria can hope to achieve sustainable economic growth only with a robust and thriving productive sector.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest economies, with diverse export products.
- The National Bureau of Statistics collects, analyses, and disseminates statistical information in Nigeria.
- Switzerland is one of the world’s largest gold trading hubs.
- Urea is a critical component in fertilisers and is crucial for agricultural productivity.
- The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) plays a pivotal role in representing and advocating for the interests of manufacturers in the country.