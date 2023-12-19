Governor Bago Unveils N613.3 Billion ‘Future’ Budget for Niger State

Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State has officially presented a budget proposal of N613.3 billion for the year 2024 to the state Assembly. Labelled as the ‘budget of the future,’ Governor Bago emphasized that this budget is designed to spearhead the government’s vision for a new Niger State. The presentation took place on Tuesday, attended by various government officials and the eight emirs of the Emirate councils.
Governor Bago called upon the residents of Niger to support the government’s transformative initiatives. In a notable announcement, he requested to be referred to as the “Farmers Governor,” reflecting his commitment to making Niger State a leading agricultural hub. The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Sarkin Daji, addressed the assembly, assuring that the budget would undergo thorough scrutiny and aimed to be passed within a week.
Editorial
The recent presentation of the N613.3 billion budget for 2024 by Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State marks a significant step towards the envisioned transformation of the state. This ‘budget of the future,’ as it has been aptly named, is not just a financial plan but a blueprint for the development and progress of Niger State.
Governor Bago’s focus on agriculture, as indicated by his new moniker, the “Farmers Governor,” is a strategic move. Agriculture has always been the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, and prioritizing it can lead to substantial economic growth and sustainability. This focus is particularly pertinent for Niger State, which has vast agricultural potential.
The swift action promised by the Speaker of the House, Sarkin Daji, in passing the budget is commendable. It reflects a sense of urgency and commitment to development. However, this speed mustn’t compromise the thorough examination and necessary adjustments to ensure that the budget effectively addresses the needs of all sectors and communities within the state.
As the state embarks on this journey towards a ‘new Niger,’ it is essential to ensure that the budget is implemented transparently and efficiently. The involvement of local communities, especially in the agricultural sector, is vital for the success of these initiatives. Moreover, the government should also focus on diversifying the state’s economy, improving infrastructure, and investing in education and healthcare.
In essence, this budget presents an opportunity for Niger State to set a precedent for sustainable development and economic growth. It is an opportunity that must be seized with both hands, ensuring that the future of Niger State is bright and prosperous.
Did You Know?
- Niger State is the largest state in Nigeria by land area, offering vast potential for agricultural development.
- Agriculture contributes significantly to Nigeria’s GDP and remains a crucial economic growth and food security sector.
- Niger State is home to the Kainji and Shiroro Dams, two of Nigeria’s major hydroelectric power stations.
- The state is rich in cultural heritage, with numerous traditional emirates and festivals.
- Investment in agriculture can lead to significant improvements in rural livelihoods and a reduction in poverty levels.