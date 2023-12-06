Governor Makinde Presents N434.2 Billion Budget for 2024 in Oyo State

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has presented a budget proposal of N434.2 billion in 2024 to the state House of Assembly. The budget, tagged “Budget of Economic Recovery,” comprises N222.3 billion for capital expenditure and N211.8 billion for recurrent expenditure. This allocation represents a 2.4 per cent higher allocation for capital expenditure than recurrent expenditure.
The education sector received the highest allocation, with N90.6 billion, accounting for 20.8 per cent of the total budget. This is followed by infrastructure, which received N74.3 billion, representing 17.1 per cent of the budget. The health sector was allocated N40.9 billion (9.4 per cent), and agriculture received N15.8 billion (3.6 per cent).
Governor Makinde emphasized that the budget, once implemented, would help mitigate the harsh effects of fuel subsidy removal on the people of Oyo State. He also highlighted his administration’s commitment to using technology to block financial loopholes and stated that there were no plans to increase taxes.
The Governor urged the House of Assembly to expedite the passage of the budget to facilitate economic growth in the state. In response, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Debo Ogundoyin, assured the Governor of a speedy consideration of the Appropriation Bill.
Editorial
The presentation of the N434.2 billion budget in 2024 by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is a significant step towards economic recovery and development. We at Yohaig NG view this budget as a strategic plan to address critical sectors vital for the state’s growth and the well-being of its citizens.
The emphasis on education and infrastructure in the budget allocation is commendable. Investing in education is crucial for building a skilled workforce and fostering innovation, while infrastructure development is essential for improving connectivity and supporting economic activities.
The allocation for the health sector and agriculture also reflects the government’s commitment to improving healthcare services and boosting agricultural productivity, which are critical for the state’s socio-economic development.
Governor Makinde’s approach to using technology to enhance fiscal responsibility and his assurance of not increasing taxes indicates a government sensitive to the economic challenges its citizens face. This approach is crucial, especially when the populace grapples with the effects of fuel subsidy removal.
The prompt passage of the budget by the House of Assembly is crucial for its timely implementation. The budget must be passed swiftly and implemented effectively, focusing on transparency, accountability, and measurable outcomes.
The 2024 budget for Oyo State presents an opportunity for significant economic recovery and development. It is essential that all stakeholders, including the government, private sector, and civil society, collaborate to ensure the successful implementation of the budget for the benefit of the people of Oyo State.
Did You Know?
- Budget Allocation in Nigerian States: Budget allocation in Nigerian states often reflects the government’s priorities, with education, infrastructure, health, and agriculture as key sectors.
- Economic Impact of Fuel Subsidy Removal: The removal of fuel subsidies in Nigeria has significant economic implications, affecting the cost of living and transportation.
- Use of Technology in Governance: Technology in governance is becoming increasingly crucial in Nigeria for enhancing transparency and efficiency in public administration.
- Oyo State’s Economic Potential: Oyo State is one of Nigeria’s major agricultural and commercial hubs, with significant economic growth and development potential.
- Legislative Process in State Budgets: The legislative process in state budgets involves scrutiny and approval by the state House of Assembly, ensuring that budget proposals align with the state’s developmental goals.