Govt’s N8 Trillion Yearly Savings from Subsidy, FX Policy Reforms

Taiwo Oyedele, the Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, recently announced that the Federal Government is set to save about N8 trillion annually, thanks to the implementation of fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate unification policies. This significant financial development was disclosed during a panel session at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s 2024 Economic Outlook and Budget Analysis.
Oyedele emphasised the importance of utilising these savings to alleviate the average Nigerian’s hardships. He pointed out that the fuel subsidy removal alone accounts for N4 trillion in savings per year, while the naira floatation contributes an additional N4 trillion. Oyedele stressed, “We are having about roughly N8 trillion transferred from the private pockets of the people to the government. So, what we are saying to the government is — can we intentionally spend this N8 trillion to ensure it impacts the people most positively?”
The committee, focusing on addressing critical national issues like inflation, forex instability, and lack of investments, has recommended suspending certain taxes, which they term ‘nuisance taxes’. According to Oyedele, these taxes frustrate people and fail to contribute significantly to the government treasury.
Highlighting the potential of the technology sector, Oyedele mentioned that Nigeria can generate up to $20 billion annually from this sector. He urged the government to create more digital opportunities for the country’s youth. Additionally, he pointed out the need to promote exports, including services and intellectual property, to bolster the economy.
Oyedele also raised concerns about the $20 billion in diaspora remittances recorded in 2023, noting that over 90% of these funds did not enter Nigeria in foreign currencies due to existing loopholes. He criticised the practice of requiring Nigerian companies to pay taxes in dollars, which he believes adds unnecessary pressure on the limited foreign currency available in the country.
Ben Akabueze, the Director General of the Budget Office, expressed concerns about Nigeria’s consistent budget deficits over the past two decades and the resulting debt profile. He emphasised the need for higher public revenues and efficient spending rather than reducing expenditures.
Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives, highlighted the ongoing economic challenges in Nigeria, including non-inclusive growth, income inequality, high poverty and unemployment rates, inflation, fiscal imbalances, and currency pressures. He attributed the forex crisis to a lack of transparency, clear policy direction, and efficient price discovery measures.
Editorial:
As we delve into the recent announcement by Taiwo Oyedele regarding the Federal Government’s projected annual savings of N8 trillion, it’s crucial to recognise the transformative potential of this financial shift. The removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of exchange rates are not mere fiscal adjustments; they are bold steps towards a more sustainable and equitable economic framework.
As a nation, we stand at a crossroads where allocating these substantial savings could redefine our socio-economic landscape. The call to channel these funds into alleviating the plight of the average Nigerian resonates with the core values of equitable governance. It’s an opportunity to address the multidimensional poverty affecting over 133 million Nigerians, which starkly highlights the situation’s urgency.
The committee’s focus on tackling inflation, forex instability, and investment shortages is commendable. However, the recommendation to suspend certain taxes, labelled ‘nuisance taxes’, raises a critical question: Are we optimising our tax system to support economic growth and public welfare? This is a moment for introspection and bold reforms in our fiscal policies.
The emphasis on harnessing the potential of the technology sector and promoting exports, including services and intellectual property, is a forward-thinking approach. It recognises the changing global economic landscape and Nigeria’s place within it. Brimming with potential, the youth could drive a thriving digital economy, contributing significantly to national revenue.
Addressing the issue of diaspora remittances and the inefficiencies in our foreign currency policies is another area that demands immediate attention. The current system, which allows significant leakage and inefficiency, undermines our economic stability.
This moment presents a unique opportunity for Nigeria. Our choices in allocating and utilising these savings will shape our nation’s future. It’s a chance to build a more inclusive, prosperous, and resilient economy that serves all Nigerians’ needs and aspirations.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy, surpassing South Africa’s GDP.
- The Nigerian Nollywood film industry is one of the largest in the world, ranking second only to India’s Bollywood in terms of the number of films produced annually.
- Nigeria is home to the third-largest youth population in the world, after India and China, making it a significant demographic for potential economic growth.
- Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world and is projected to become one of the world’s largest cities by 2100.
- Nigeria has one of the highest rates of entrepreneurial activity in the world, with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) contributing around 48% of the national GDP.