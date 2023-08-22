ICAN Proposes Solutions to Tackle Exchange Rate Volatility in Nigeria

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has warned that foreign exchange stability and economic growth may remain elusive without lasting solutions.
They expressed concern that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPCL) $3 billion Afrexim Bank borrowing might prove insufficient to fix foreign exchange liquidity.
ICAN recommended short-term measures, including postponing non-critical dollar-denominated components of the 2023 budget.
They also emphasized the need to address speculative demand for the dollar and incentivize Diaspora remittances through formal channels.
ICAN’s 59th president, Dr Innocent Okwuosa, suggested easy access to foreign exchange for genuine users. He also called for accountability and transparency within the oil industry and foreign exchange market.
In the medium-to-long term, ICAN advised tackling inflation, encouraging made-in-Nigeria goods, and improving education and health facilities. They also recommended fixing refineries, incentivizing modular refineries, and revisiting the Nigeria-China currency swap.
Okwuosa stressed the need to reduce the cost of governance and diversify the export base.
He also called for comprehensive economic reforms and warned that currency devaluation should be the last resort.
Editorial
The solutions proposed by ICAN to address exchange rate volatility in Nigeria are timely and comprehensive. They highlight the complex nature of the foreign exchange challenges facing the country.
While some may argue that these measures are too ambitious, the current economic situation demands bold and innovative solutions.
The short-term recommendations, such as postponing non-critical dollar-denominated components of the budget, are practical and can be implemented immediately.
The medium-to-long-term measures focus on structural reforms and diversification. These are essential for sustainable economic growth and stability.
Collaboration between the government, financial institutions, and other stakeholders is crucial for the success of these measures.
Transparency, accountability, and a commitment to made-in-Nigeria goods will also play a vital role.
The government must heed ICAN’s advice and take decisive action. The future of Nigeria’s economy depends on it.
Did You Know?
- Foreign exchange stability is crucial for economic growth and international trade.
- ICAN’s recommendations include short-term and long-term measures to address exchange rate volatility.
- The Nigeria-China currency swap is a strategic move to reduce demand for the dollar.
- Encouraging made-in-Nigeria goods can boost local industries and reduce reliance on imports.
- Comprehensive economic reforms are essential for diversifying the economy and reducing dependence on oil.