Igboho Clears Tinubu, Blames Buhari for Nigeria’s Woes

Sunday Adeyemo, widely known as Igboho, a prominent Yoruba nation advocate, has refuted claims attributing Nigeria’s current disarray to President Bola Tinubu, instead pointing the finger at former President Muhammadu Buhari. During a recent visit to the monarch of Igboho town in Oyo State, Adeyemo argued that the blame for the country’s challenges lies not with Tinubu, who only assumed office on May 29, 2023, and made the contentious decision to remove fuel subsidies, but with Buhari’s administration, which failed to allocate funds for petroleum subsidies in the 2023 budget.
Adeyemo, who has been vocal about his criticisms of the Buhari government, emphasised his long-standing call for Yoruba unity and independence from what he perceives as political enslavement under Buhari’s rule. He highlighted the unfairness of criticising Tinubu, who has been in office for six months, for the country’s deep-rooted issues.
The Yoruba nation agitator’s contentious relationship with the Nigerian state security services became evident following a deadly raid on his residence in Ibadan on July 1, 2021, leading to his subsequent arrest and detention in the Benin Republic. Released in October 2023, Igboho returned to Nigeria for his mother’s funeral after a 30-month absence. His return was marked by significant public support, as seen in a viral video of his reception in Oyo State.
In his speech, Igboho accused Buhari of attempting to suppress the Yoruba people’s rights and freedoms, asserting his resilience and determination to fight for Yoruba autonomy with divine backing. He vehemently rejected any notion of Fulani dominance over the Yoruba, emphasising his commitment to defending his people’s rights and freedoms.
Editorial:
The recent statements by Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Igboho, serve as a poignant reminder of the complex and multifaceted nature of Nigeria’s political and social challenges. By absolving President Bola Tinubu of responsibility for the nation’s current predicament and instead attributing the “rot” to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Igboho highlights a critical aspect of political discourse: the importance of historical context and continuity in governance.
This perspective invites us to consider the broader implications of leadership transitions and the enduring impact of policy decisions made by preceding administrations. It underscores the necessity for a collective and nuanced understanding of the roots of our national issues beyond the oversimplification of attributing them to the tenure of a single leader.
Igboho’s emphasis on Yoruba unity and self-determination reflects a more profound yearning for regional autonomy and protecting indigenous rights within the Nigerian federation. It calls for a reevaluation of the federal structure and how it accommodates the aspirations and grievances of its diverse constituent groups.
As we navigate these turbulent waters, it is crucial for all stakeholders—government officials, civil society, and the citizenry—to engage in open, constructive dialogue. Such conversations should address immediate grievances and forge a path towards a more inclusive, equitable, and prosperous Nigeria. In doing so, we must harness our collective strengths, respect our differences, and work tirelessly towards realising a nation that genuinely reflects the will and aspirations of all its people.
Did You Know?
- Its colonial history profoundly influences Nigeria’s political landscape, shaping its current federal structure and inter-ethnic relations.
- Regional autonomy has been a recurring theme in Nigeria’s political discourse since independence, reflecting the country’s diverse ethnic and cultural composition.
- Fuel subsidies have been a contentious issue in Nigeria, with debates focusing on their economic impact and implications for social equity.
- The Yoruba people, one of Nigeria’s largest ethnic groups, have a rich cultural heritage and a long history of kingdom and state formation predating colonial rule.
- Political activism in Nigeria has often been met with government repression, highlighting the challenges those who advocate for change and reform face.