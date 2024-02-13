IMF Predicts $8 Billion Decline in Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves by 2024

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a significant decrease in Nigeria’s foreign reserves, anticipating a drop to $24 billion in 2024. This forecast, detailed in the IMF’s latest country report for Nigeria, signals potential foreign exchange challenges for Africa’s largest economy, with its external reserves recorded at $33.12 billion as of February 8.
The IMF’s report outlines a challenging period ahead for Nigeria’s financial account through 2024–25, highlighting the lack of new Eurobond issuances, substantial repayments of existing funds and Eurobonds amounting to $3.5 billion, and ongoing portfolio outflows. Despite an expected current account surplus, the reserves are predicted to fall to $24 billion in 2024, with a hopeful rebound to $38 billion by 2028 as portfolio inflows are anticipated to resume.
The first half of 2023 saw a current account surplus for Nigeria, yet the country experienced a notable reserve decline, primarily due to reduced crude oil exports. This downturn is attributed to oil theft and insufficient investment in crucial upstream infrastructure. Additionally, the IMF noted a decrease in profit repatriation from the oil sector, slightly mitigating the negative impact on the current account.
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Nigeria has remained low, with an increase in portfolio outflows, including equity and Eurobond repayments and repatriations. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reported a 30-day average of gross international reserves at $33 billion in October, nearly $4 billion below the end of 2022, covering six months of imports and 83 per cent of the IMF’s ARA metric.
The IMF also highlighted that $8 billion in securities are considered pledged collateral and thus not readily available, adjusting the gross international reserves to $25 billion at the end of October 2023, according to the IMF’s definition. The Nigerian authorities have not fully disclosed information on short-term foreign exchange liabilities, which is essential for accurately calculating net international reserves.
The IMF has expressed concerns over stalled per-capita growth, poverty, and high food insecurity exacerbating Nigeria’s cost-of-living crisis. Low revenue collection has significantly hindered service provision and public investment. The fund also noted that headline inflation reached 27 per cent year-on-year in October, driven by fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate depreciation, and poor agricultural production.
Editorial:
The IMF’s recent forecast of a substantial $8 billion fall in Nigeria’s foreign reserves by 2024 paints a concerning picture of the nation’s economic stability and ability to manage foreign exchange challenges. This projection highlights the immediate financial hurdles and underscores the broader implications for Africa’s largest economy amidst global economic uncertainties.
The anticipated decline in reserves, coupled with the challenges of oil theft, insufficient upstream investment, and low Foreign Direct Investment, signals a critical juncture for Nigeria. It calls for a concerted effort from the government and the private sector to address these issues head-on. The need for strategic investments in infrastructure, particularly in the oil sector, and policies to enhance the investment climate cannot be overstated.
The situation demands reevaluating Nigeria’s approach to managing its external debt and portfolio inflows. The reliance on Eurobonds and the vulnerability to portfolio outflows highlight the importance of diversifying the country’s financial instruments and sources of foreign exchange.
As we navigate these challenging times, Nigeria must bolster its economic resilience. This involves addressing the immediate concerns outlined by the IMF and laying the groundwork for sustainable growth and development. Strengthening the nation’s economic fundamentals, enhancing transparency in financial management, and fostering a conducive environment for investment are crucial steps towards achieving this goal.
The path ahead is fraught with challenges, but it also allows Nigeria to recalibrate its economic policies and strategies. By taking decisive action now, the country can mitigate the impact of these challenges and set the stage for a more stable and prosperous future.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and one of the continent’s leading oil producers.
- The IMF’s Article IV consultation reports analyse a country’s economic developments and policies.
- Foreign reserves are crucial for a country’s economic stability, influencing its currency value and ability to engage in international trade.
- Oil theft has been a persistent challenge for Nigeria, significantly affecting its revenue and foreign exchange earnings.
- Net international reserves include foreign currency holdings, gold reserves, and holdings of SDRs (Special Drawing Rights) minus any foreign exchange liabilities.