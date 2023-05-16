Inflation Reaches 22.22% In Nigeria

The latest data reveals a concerning trend as Nigeria’s inflation rate ascends for the fourth month, hitting 22.22% in April, up from 22.04% recorded in March.
This insight comes from the National Bureau of Statistics’ recently published Commodity Price Index report.
An examination of the figures shows that April’s inflation rate has experienced a rise of 0.18 percentage points when compared with the headline inflation rate of March 2023.
A year-on-year analysis also shows a significant leap, with the current rate being 5.40 percentage points higher than that reported in April 2022, which was 16.82%.
The NBS document reveals that the percentage shift in the average Commodity Price Index for the twelve months ending April 2023, compared to the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months, was 20.82%.
This reflects a 4.37% hike compared to the 16.45% seen in April 2022.
The report highlights that sectors contributing to the inflation hike in June include food and alcoholic beverages, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, clothing and footwear.
This marks the fourth consecutive monthly increase in inflation, which had decelerated to 21.34% in December 2022 before spiking to 21.82% in January 2023.
The upward trend continued, with February’s inflation rate hitting 21.91% and March breaking the 22% threshold to reach 22.04%.
This development leaves a questionable legacy for President Muhammadu Buhari, as he exits office with the highest inflation rate since the reinstatement of democracy in 1999.
In the meantime, the National Bureau of Statistics’ CPI calculation methodology has drawn criticism from the International Monetary Fund in a recent report.
The global financial institution has questioned the validity of the weights employed by the NBS in calculating the monthly consumer price index, describing them as “severely outdated.”
The CPI, which measures inflation by tracking price changes in a basket of goods and services over time, is determined based on surveys of household or family expenditure habits.
However, according to the IMF’s ‘Article IV consultation report on Nigeria,’ the NBS inflation index doesn’t accurately reflect Nigeria’s current spending patterns, cautioning that outdated weights could bias the inflation index.
Editor’s Note: Steep Hike in Inflation – A Dire Economic Outlook for Nigerians
The recent data released by the National Bureau of Statistics paint a grim picture of Nigeria’s economic health, with inflation rates soaring for the fourth consecutive month, reaching a worrying 22.22% in April.
While economic fluctuations are a natural part of any country’s fiscal landscape, the upward trend of Nigeria’s inflation – primarily driven by hikes in the prices of food and alcoholic beverages, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, clothing, and footwear – is a cause for significant concern.
As the inflation rate keeps climbing, the financial well-being of ordinary Nigerians is being relentlessly squeezed.
With President Muhammadu Buhari’s term nearing its end, the state he leaves behind has the highest inflation rate since democracy’s return in 1999.
While leadership changes, the burden on citizens remains, and the next administration must prioritize tackling this economic problem.
The International Monetary Fund’s recent criticism of the NBS’s calculation methodology for the Consumer Price Index adds another layer of complexity to the situation.
The IMF argues that the weights the NBS uses are outdated and do not accurately represent Nigeria’s current expenditure patterns.
It’s a call for an urgent review of the metrics to ensure a more accurate representation of Nigerians’ economic realities.
To those in power, this is not a time for complacency.
The rising inflation rate is a clarion call to revisit economic policies and strategies, prioritizing actions that will combat the inflation surge and provide relief to the citizens.
The next administration must hit the ground running, re-evaluating the Consumer Price Index’s calculation methodology, investing in sectors to stimulate economic growth, and implementing policies to stabilize the country’s economic trajectory.
Did you know?
- The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a critical economic indicator used worldwide to measure inflation.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and is categorized as a mixed economy emerging market.
- Inflation impacts the purchasing power of a nation’s currency. As inflation rises, the purchasing power of the currency tends to decrease.
- Food and housing costs significantly contribute to the Consumer Price Index due to their substantial share in household budgets.
