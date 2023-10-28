Infrastructure Bank Partners with States on New Support Fund

The Infrastructure Bank’s acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ms Nkiru Chime, has announced plans to collaborate with state governments regarding the management of the newly introduced Infrastructure Support Fund. This fund was recently established by the current administration for all 36 states of the federation, aiming to mitigate the impacts of the petrol subsidy removal.
Chime highlighted the bank’s intention to optimise the fund by working closely with state governments and the minister. She emphasised the critical role of private capital in addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure gap. During the unveiling of the bank’s new logo and strategy in Abuja, Chime expressed the bank’s commitment to working with the government to develop policies that would attract public sector funding.
She stated:
“At TIB, we believe that the key to bridging the infrastructure deficit lies in attracting private capital into the space. TIB is advocating for the right policies to enable the private sector to invest and also has the expertise to introduce viable projects, which the private sector seeks for investment.”
Editorial:
The introduction of the Infrastructure Support Fund and the subsequent collaboration between The Infrastructure Bank and state governments is a commendable initiative. Infrastructure development is a cornerstone for economic growth, and such partnerships can play a pivotal role in accelerating progress in this domain.
However, while the establishment of the fund is a positive step, its effective utilisation is equally crucial. It’s essential to ensure that the funds are allocated to projects that offer the highest return on investment, both in terms of economic benefits and societal impact. Moreover, transparency and accountability in the management of these funds are paramount to gain public trust and ensure that resources are not misallocated.
The emphasis on attracting private capital is spot on. Public-private partnerships can bring in the required expertise, technology, and efficiency, making infrastructure projects more sustainable and impactful. It’s high time that all stakeholders come together, aligning their efforts to bridge Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit and pave the way for a brighter future.
Did You Know?
- Infrastructure development plays a crucial role in a country’s economic growth and can significantly impact its GDP.
- Public-private partnerships in infrastructure projects can lead to faster completion, better quality, and improved efficiency.
- Nigeria has a vast potential for infrastructure development, with opportunities spanning across sectors like transportation, energy, water, and telecommunications.
- Effective infrastructure can significantly improve the quality of life for citizens, providing better access to essential services.
- The Infrastructure Bank plays a pivotal role in financing and promoting infrastructure projects in Nigeria.