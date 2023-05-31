Introducing Nigeria’s Interim Central Bank Governor: Folashodun Shonubi

In the wake of recent developments, Mr Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi finds himself in the spotlight as the acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). So, who exactly is Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi?
Born on March 7, 1962, Shonubi pursued higher education at the University of Lagos. He completed a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering between 1978 and 1983, then acquired a Master of Science in the same field, focusing on Production Engineering, by 1985.
Later, from 1988 to 1989, he switched his career trajectory towards finance, earning a Master’s in Business Administration specialising in this domain.
Shonubi’s professional journey kicked off as a Consultant Engineer at Mek-and Associates, where he worked from 1984 to 1989. His next role was as a Marketing Executive at Inlaks Computers Limited from 1989 to 1990.
He then transitioned to Citibank Nigeria Limited, heading Treasury Operations from 1990 to 1993. His subsequent roles included Supervising Consultant at Agusto & Co. Ltd, Deputy General Manager at MBC International Limited, and Vice-President at First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited.
Shonubi further expanded his portfolio by serving as an Executive Director at Ecobank Nigeria Plc, and then as Director at Renaissance Securities Nigeria Limited.
Union Bank of Nigeria Limited recruited him as an Executive Director, a position he held from September 2009 to April 2012.
Most notably, he was appointed as the Managing Director/CEO of Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc from May 2012 to October 2018.
From October 2018 onwards, Shonubi has served as the Deputy Governor of Operations at the CBN, also representing the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria on the Board of FIRS since December 9, 2019.
On June 9, 2023, he assumed his current role as Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
Editorial
Stepping Into the Spotlight: Folashodun Shonubi, the Interim Central Bank Governor
With the sudden suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele, Mr Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi assumes the mantle as the Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Shonubi is a seasoned professional with a solid blend of engineering and financial expertise, which could potentially bring fresh perspectives to the role.
Some might question the validity of an engineering background in leading the nation’s financial institution. Yet, one cannot dismiss the potential for innovative thinking and problem-solving skills emerging from diverse backgrounds.
Critics might see his appointment as another piece in a political chess game. They may argue that without clear reasons for Emefiele’s suspension, the sudden change feels less like a strategic move and more like a political manoeuvre.
In either case, the spotlight now focuses on Shonubi’s performance as the Acting Governor.
His breadth of experience, from his time at Mek-and Associates to his most recent role as the Deputy Governor of Operations at CBN, will undoubtedly be tested as he navigates the complexities of the current economic climate.
With his appointment, Shonubi can reinforce public confidence in the CBN and play a significant part in shaping Nigeria’s financial future.
The question remains, will he rise to the occasion?
Did You Know?
- The Central Bank of Nigeria has only had 12 Governors since its inception in 1958.
- The average tenure of a CBN Governor is approximately 5 years.
- The CBN plays a crucial role in implementing the monetary policy of Nigeria.
