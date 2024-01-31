Labour Deems N200,000 Minimum Wage Unrealistic Amid Economic Strain

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has revised its stance on the proposed N200,000 minimum wage, declaring it unrealistic in light of the nation’s current economic challenges. This revelation came from the NLC’s National Vice President, Tommy Etim, in response to the recent inauguration of the Minimum Wage Committee by Vice President Kashim Shettima.
In an exclusive interview, Etim highlighted the changed economic landscape since the initial proposal, citing the country’s worsening socio-economic challenges and the naira devaluation. The NLC plans to approach wage negotiations without a fixed amount, instead basing their discussions on the prevailing economic conditions.
The Federal Government has tasked the 37-member wage committee, comprising representatives from federal and state governments, the private sector, and organised labour, to recommend a new national minimum wage. President Bola Tinubu, emphasising the need for sustainability, has instructed the committee to consider the payment capacities of all parties involved.
The committee’s formation follows months of labour agitation over the government’s delay in initiating the wage review process. The Minimum Wage Act 2019, signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari, mandates a review of workers’ remuneration every five years. Despite an interim wage increase to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal, labour unions have called for a comprehensive wage review in 2024.
President Tinubu, represented by the Vice President at the committee’s inauguration, stressed the importance of a timely and consensual outcome. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of Nigerian workers, acknowledging their pivotal role in national development.
The committee, chaired by Bukar Aji, a former Head of Service of the Federation, aims to conduct extensive consultations to arrive at a fair and implementable new minimum wage.
Editorial:
The recent shift in the Nigerian Labour Congress’s position on the proposed N200,000 minimum wage reflects a deeper understanding of our nation’s economic realities. This pragmatic approach underscores the need for well-intentioned and feasible policies within our economic framework.
Our wage policies must be grounded in economic realities as we navigate these challenging times. The NLC’s decision to enter negotiations without a fixed figure is a commendable step towards achieving a sustainable and equitable solution. It acknowledges the delicate balance between improving workers’ livelihoods and ensuring the economic viability of wage increases.
We must recognise that the minimum wage is more than just a number; it reflects our commitment to social justice and the dignity of labour. The new wage structure must be fair to workers and sustainable for employers, including the government, at all levels.
The role of the newly formed wage committee is pivotal in this process. Their deliberations must be inclusive, considering the diverse perspectives of all stakeholders. The goal should be to reach a consensus that aligns with the nation’s economic capacity while uplifting the standard of living for workers.
In echoing our initial sentiment, the journey towards a new minimum wage balances economic sustainability with social equity. It’s a path that requires careful navigation, informed by a deep understanding of our economic landscape and a commitment to the welfare of the Nigerian workforce.
