LCCI Urges President Tinubu for Clear Inflation, Inequality Strategies

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called on President Bola Tinubu to articulate more detailed plans and strategies to combat inflation, insecurity, under-employment, and social inequality in Nigeria. This request was made in a statement by Chinyere Almona, the director general of LCCI, in response to the President’s 2024 New Year Address to the Nation.
The LCCI acknowledged the critical issues of high inflation, currently above 28 per cent, and the unacceptable under-employment rate. However, the chamber expressed concerns over the lack of specific strategies in the President’s address to tackle these issues. The statement also highlighted the limited details on comprehensive security strategies despite acknowledging ongoing security challenges.
Almona emphasized that investment in agriculture, a key government focus, has limited chances of success unless security issues are adequately addressed. On under-employment, the LCCI appreciated the President’s commitment to addressing the issue but noted the absence of detailed plans and strategies for its realization.
The LCCI commended the commitment to building a fair and equitable society and addressing inequality. However, it highlighted the lack of clarity in policy measures to close the widening wealth gap. The chamber also appreciated the President’s efforts to address these critical national issues but urged more transparent and inclusive governance to build public confidence and achieve sustainable economic growth.
Almona pointed out the positive steps towards addressing electricity supply issues, including the Siemens Energy initiative and efforts to enhance transmission line reliability. She stressed the urgent need to restructure the power sector, suggesting private sector investment in the transmission segment. The focus on cultivating farmlands for food security was also noted, with a caution that productivity and investment effectiveness depend on adequate security measures.
The LCCI recommended fast-tracking police reform to ensure effective policing, particularly in rural areas. It also welcomed the announcement of a new national living wage as a step towards worker well-being and inclusive economic growth. The chamber lauded the dedication to creating a conducive business environment, simplifying fiscal and tax policies, and collaborating with the private sector.
Finally, the LCCI acknowledged the necessity of removing the fuel subsidy but cautioned that its impact on individuals, families, and businesses, as well as potential effects on the cost of living and inflation, must be carefully managed.
Editorial:
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s call for President Bola Tinubu to provide more detailed plans on tackling inflation, insecurity, under-employment, and social inequality is a timely and crucial reminder of Nigeria’s economy’s complexities. The LCCI’s stance reflects a broader concern among businesses and citizens about the direction and clarity of the government’s economic policies.
Inflation, particularly at its current high rate, is not just a number; it’s a reality that affects the daily lives of millions. Similarly, The under-employment rate is a stark indicator of the economy’s health and ability to provide meaningful opportunities for its workforce. The LCCI’s call for specific strategies to address these challenges is a plea for a roadmap that can guide the nation towards stability and growth.
The emphasis on security as a prerequisite for successful agricultural investment is particularly poignant. Without a secure environment, efforts to boost food production and achieve food security will likely falter. This interconnection between security and economic prosperity cannot be overstated.
The LCCI’s focus on the need for detailed plans to tackle social inequality and under-employment calls for inclusive growth. An economy that leaves a significant portion of its population behind is neither sustainable nor equitable. The chamber’s recommendations for a more transparent and inclusive approach to governance resonate with many Nigerians who yearn for a government responsive to their needs and aspirations.
As we reflect on the LCCI’s statement, it’s clear that the path to economic recovery and growth is multifaceted. It requires a concerted effort encompassing not just macroeconomic policies but also targeted strategies that address the specific challenges of different sectors and demographics. The government’s response to these calls will be critical to Nigeria’s economic trajectory in the coming years.
