Majority of Imports through Lagos Ports Remain in the State, Says Customs

According to the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT), Timi Bomodi, approximately 60% of cargo imported through Lagos ports stays within the state. This high retention rate contributes to the difficulty of moving cargo out of the ports.
Bomodi suggested that the Lekki port management could utilise ocean-going barges to transport excess consignments to KLT, easing the movement of goods.
Editorial
Lagos Ports: A Hub of Economic Activity and a Challenge for Logistics
The recent revelation by the Customs Area Controller of the Kirikiri Lighter Terminal that 60% of cargo imported through Lagos ports does not leave the state is a testament to Lagos’s status as a bustling economic hub. However, it also highlights the logistical challenges of such a high concentration of economic activity.
Critics may argue that this situation results from poor planning and inadequate infrastructure. Indeed, the difficulty in moving cargo out of the ports is a significant issue that needs to be addressed. However, it’s important to note that solutions are being explored, such as the suggestion to use ocean-going barges to transport excess consignments.
The government and port authorities must work together to solve these logistical challenges effectively.
This could involve improving road infrastructure, investing in more efficient cargo handling equipment, and exploring alternative modes of transport such as barges.
The goal should be to create a logistics system that is efficient, flexible, and capable of supporting Lagos’s high level of economic activity.
This will benefit businesses and contribute to the overall economic growth of the state and the country.
Did You Know?
- Lagos is Nigeria’s largest city and economic capital, contributing about 30% to its GDP.
- The Port of Lagos is the largest and busiest seaport in Africa.
- The Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) is one of the terminals operated by the Nigerian Ports Authority in Lagos.
- The Lekki Port, currently under construction, is expected to be one of the largest deepwater ports in West Africa upon completion.
- The Nigerian Customs Service is responsible for collecting customs revenue and anti-smuggling efforts.
