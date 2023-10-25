Moghalu Advocates Export-Driven Approach to Bolster Naira’s Strength

Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has emphasised the need for Nigeria to transition to an export-driven economy to restore the strength of the naira. Speaking at the 29th annual Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, Moghalu highlighted that the country’s economic recovery is closely tied to its shift towards exports.
The summit, themed ‘Pathways to Sustainable Economic Transformation and Inclusion’, serves as a platform for key figures from both public and private sectors to deliberate on the nation’s economic trajectory.
Addressing the ongoing decline of the naira, Moghalu underscored the significance of a long-term strategy.
He remarked, “The only way you can fix the naira is that the Nigerian economy needs to become a productive export-driven economy.”
However, he expressed concerns over the absence of a comprehensive plan aimed at strengthening the naira. Moghalu also pointed out that restoring confidence is crucial for the currency’s stability.
Editorial:
The persistent challenges faced by the naira underscore the broader economic issues plaguing Nigeria. At Yohaig NG, we recognise the importance of a stable currency in driving economic growth and ensuring the well-being of citizens.
Moghalu’s emphasis on an export-driven economy resonates with the global economic landscape, where nations thrive by leveraging their unique strengths and resources.
It’s imperative for Nigeria to not only identify its export potential but also to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. This includes infrastructural development, policy reforms, and capacity building. We urge the government to heed the insights shared by experts like Moghalu and chart a course towards a prosperous future for Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- An export-driven economy can lead to increased foreign exchange reserves, bolstering a country’s currency.
- Nigeria boasts a diverse range of exportable products, from agricultural goods to oil and minerals.
- A stable currency can attract foreign investments, driving economic growth and job creation.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria plays a pivotal role in shaping the country’s monetary policies and currency stability.
- Confidence in a country’s economic policies and governance can significantly influence its currency’s strength.