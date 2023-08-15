Morgan Stanley Cites Buhari’s Role in Nigeria’s Economic Slide

Morgan Stanley Investment Management has pointed fingers at former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari. They believe he’s accountable for Nigeria’s deteriorating economic health.
In their report, “Tales From the Emerging World: Nigeria’s New Dawn?”, they discuss the nation’s economic challenges. They attribute these to Buhari’s poor policy decisions, which led Nigeria into its harshest economic phase in 40 years.
Under Buhari, Nigeria faced eight years of economic stagnation. This is despite his promises to address corruption. Before his tenure, the World Bank had shown Nigeria as one of the world’s 15 fastest-growing economies.
However, Buhari’s questionable policies, like not removing fuel subsidies, derailed this growth. From 2001 to 2014, Nigeria had an average growth rate of 7%. But during Buhari’s leadership from 2015, this dropped to an average of 1.4%.
Morgan Stanley’s report also touches on the current poverty levels. A staggering 71 million Nigerians live on less than $1.90 daily. This is up from 61 million in 2016.
Buhari had promised job creation as a solution. Yet, the number of impoverished Nigerians grew under his watch. Nigeria’s average income also fell significantly, while countries like Kenya saw their incomes increase.
The term “Japa”, a Yoruba word meaning “to run away”, describes the mass emigration wave of Nigerians during this period. However, the report does commend the current administration for its efforts to restore economic stability.
While past mistakes are evident, the focus should now be on the future. The current administration is taking steps towards recovery. Their efforts, especially the removal of fuel subsidies, are commendable.
While past mistakes are evident, the focus should now be on the future. The current administration is taking steps towards recovery. Their efforts, especially the removal of fuel subsidies, are commendable.
However, the real test is ensuring these policies benefit the average Nigerian. The rise in poverty levels is concerning. Job creation, infrastructure, and economic diversification should be priorities.
The past is set in stone, but the future is malleable. The current leadership must learn and lead Nigeria towards prosperity.
