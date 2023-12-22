Naira Dips to N861.91/$1 in Official Market, Economists Urge Action

On Thursday, 21 December 2023, the Nigerian naira experienced a marginal decline in its value against the US dollar, closing at N861.91/$1 in the official market. This depreciation represented a 0.85% decrease, equating to a N7.3 loss compared to its previous closing rate of N854.61/$1. The intraday trading saw a significant fluctuation, with the highest rate recorded at N1249/$1 and the lowest at N700/$1, indicating a wide spread of N549/$1.
The Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) data showed a consistent forex turnover of $181.30 million, mirroring the previous day’s figures. In contrast, the naira saw a slight appreciation in the parallel forex market, quoted at N1228/$1, and was traded at around N1193.20/$1 in peer-to-peer transactions.
Financial experts have expressed concern over the weakening trend in the naira in official and unofficial markets. They have called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to take decisive steps to de-dollarise the economy. Dr Biodun Adedipe, founder and chief consultant of B. Adedipe Associates Limited (BAA Consult), suggested that the CBN prohibit local transactions in US dollars and ensure government agencies charge in naira. He also recommended that crude oil sales to local refineries be conducted in naira.
Adedipe emphasised the need for transparent dealings between the CBN and participating banks at the I&E Window and urged President Bola Tinubu to engage directly with bank CEOs to brainstorm and support market reforms. He cautioned against unified exchange rates for a structurally weak economy like Nigeria’s, advocating for more tailored policy choices.
Editorial:
The recent dip in the value of the naira in the official market is a clear indicator of the ongoing challenges in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market. The fluctuation and disparity between the official and parallel market rates highlight the complexities of managing a currency in a dynamic global economic environment.
We concur with the experts’ call for de-dollarisation of the Nigerian economy. Over-reliance on the US dollar for local transactions undermines the naira and contributes to its volatility. The Central Bank of Nigeria’s role in ensuring that transactions within the country are conducted in the local currency is crucial for stabilising the naira.
The suggestion to conduct crude oil sales to local refineries in naira is a strategic move that could bolster the currency’s strength. This approach aligns with the broader objective of reinforcing economic sovereignty and reducing dependency on foreign currencies.
The engagement of President Bola Tinubu with bank CEOs is another critical step towards collaborative and effective market reforms. All stakeholders in the financial sector must work together to address the challenges facing the naira. A unified approach and innovative and context-specific policies are essential for Nigeria’s economy’s long-term stability and growth.
The naira’s current state calls for a concerted effort from the government, the Central Bank, and the financial sector. By adopting a more holistic and proactive approach, Nigeria can navigate these economic challenges and pave the way for a more stable and prosperous financial future.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian naira was introduced on 1 January 1973, replacing the pound at a rate of 2 naira = 1 pound.
- Nigeria operates a multiple exchange rate regime, which includes the official market, parallel market, and several other rates.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is the sole issuer of legal tender money throughout the Nigerian Federation.
- The Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) was established to facilitate a transparent and efficient market.
- Nigeria’s economy relies heavily on crude oil, which accounts for a significant portion of the government’s revenue and foreign exchange earnings.