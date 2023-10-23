Naira Faces Steep Decline, Trading at 1,190/$ Amidst Dollar Scarcity

Nigeria Economy

Naira Faces Steep Decline Trading At 1190 Per Dollar Amidst Dollar Scarcity

The naira’s value continues to plummet due to the increasing scarcity of the dollar, as reported by Yohaig NG. On Friday, the naira traded at 1,190/$ in the parallel market, a significant drop from its rate of 1,100/$ just two weeks prior. Despite this, it saw a slight appreciation on the Investor & Exporter forex window, closing at 808.28/$.

Bureau de Change Operators have highlighted the scarcity of the dollar. Jubril Mutiu, a BDC operator, mentioned the unavailability of the dollar, even at the rate of 1,175/$. Adamu Afeez echoed this sentiment, stating the difficulty in finding sellers. Ibrahim Abu noted the fluctuating rates, with the value changing from 1,175/$ to 1,190/$ within hours.

The naira’s devaluation has been consistent since the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision in June to allow a free flow of the country’s exchange rate. Before this decision, the naira traded at 471.67/$ on the FMDQ and 765/$ in the parallel market.

Dr Aminu Gwadabe, President of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria, emphasised the need for BDCs to be fully involved in the retail segment of the forex exchange market. He believes that their involvement is crucial for achieving a stable exchange rate.

Editorial:
The naira’s ongoing devaluation is a cause for concern, reflecting deeper economic challenges. The scarcity of the dollar and the subsequent decline of the naira’s value highlight the vulnerabilities in our financial system. While the Central Bank’s decision to allow a free flow of the exchange rate was made with the best intentions, its repercussions are evident.

We believe that a multi-faceted approach is needed. This includes not only policy adjustments but also active participation from all stakeholders, including the BDCs. Their role in the retail segment of the forex market is pivotal, and their involvement can provide the stability we desperately seek.

It’s also crucial to address the root causes of the dollar scarcity. This requires a comprehensive review of our trade policies, investment strategies, and overall economic direction. Only by addressing these foundational issues can we hope to see a stable and robust naira.

Did You Know?

  • The naira was introduced as Nigeria’s official currency in 1973, replacing the pound.
  • The Central Bank of Nigeria is responsible for issuing and regulating the naira.
  • Nigeria operates a multiple exchange rate system, which has been a subject of debate among economists.
  • The naira’s value is influenced by various factors, including oil prices, as Nigeria is a major oil exporter.
  • In the past, Nigeria has implemented several policies to try and stabilise the naira, with varying degrees of success.

 

