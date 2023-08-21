Naira Fall: Real Estate Grapples with Soaring Costs, Challenges

Nigeria’s real estate and construction sector is grappling with the severe effects of the country’s naira depreciation.
The cost of raw materials, labour, transportation, and contracts has skyrocketed, with the naira hitting an all-time low of N810 against the dollar.
Despite this, Nigerians remain hopeful, as a weaker naira makes investing cheaper for Non-Resident Nigerians (NRNs) and foreign investors.
As of last week, the naira continued to lose value, with the current exchange rate at about N827 to the Euro and N976.72 to the British Pound sterling.
This has led to socio-economic effects in the real estate industry at both production and consumption levels, with over 60% of building materials used in construction being imported.
The continuous depreciation of the naira has also impacted borrowing costs for real estate projects and interest rates, now around 30%. The ripple effect is further seen in labour costs as wages have been adjusted.
Nigeria’s yearly inflation rate reached 24.08% in July 2023, the highest since September 2005.
Stakeholders have expressed concern over the prevailing circumstances, adding to construction costs amid low disposable incomes, limiting Nigerians’ ability to own homes or pay rentals.
The property market has been crippled, with many developers recording low patronage and having to review initial agreements for ongoing developments.
Editorial:
The depreciation of the naira has sent shockwaves through Nigeria’s real estate industry, affecting every aspect of the sector, from construction costs to purchasing power.
The situation is complex, with multiple impact layers extending beyond mere economics.
The immediate effect is the skyrocketing cost of raw materials, most of which are imported. This has led to an increase in construction costs, making housing less affordable for the average Nigerian.
The ripple effect on labour and interest rates further compounds the problem, creating a challenging environment for developers and consumers.
However, the situation also presents an opportunity for Non-Resident Nigerians and foreign investors, as a weaker naira makes investing in the country more attractive.
This silver lining should not be overlooked, as it could lead to increased investment in the real estate sector, potentially offsetting some of the negative impacts.
The government’s role in stabilising currency fluctuations through regulations is crucial. Providing affordable finance to ease and improve construction activities across the country is essential.
Reducing interest rates on loans given to private sector operators could also create more employment opportunities.
The current crisis in the real estate industry is a reflection of broader economic challenges facing Nigeria.
It calls for a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including the government, developers, and investors, to find sustainable solutions that balance immediate needs with long-term growth and stability.
Did You Know?
- The naira’s depreciation has reached an all-time low of N810 against the dollar, affecting over 60% of building materials used in construction.
- Nigeria’s yearly inflation rate hit 24.08% in July 2023, the highest level since September 2005, further impacting the real estate industry.
- The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has emphasised the need for the Federal Government to stabilise currency fluctuations and provide affordable finance.
- A report by Northcourt real estate predicts that asset repricing will begin to factor in the naira’s devaluation in the short term, affecting the real estate market.
- The depreciation of the naira has also affected returns on investment and the purchasing power of the people, potentially discouraging foreign investors in the real estate market.