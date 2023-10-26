Naira Gains Ground Against Dollar in Black Market Rally

The Naira witnessed an uptick against the US Dollar in the unofficial parallel market, often termed the black market, on Wednesday. During afternoon trades, the currency exchanged at N1,300 per dollar, marking a 0.76% appreciation (an increase of N10) from the previous day’s rate of N1,310.
This positive shift comes after continuous foreign exchange pressures, with the Naira previously dipping to as low as N1,310 per dollar. However, the situation began to show signs of recovery as the demand slightly subsided.
The last time the Naira experienced a rise was on October 3, 2023, when it surged by 0.79% (an increase of N8) against the US Dollar. Contrarily, on Tuesday, the Naira faced a sharp 6.86% depreciation, even after it had fortified by 1.85% against the dollar on Monday at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).
Editorial:
The recent appreciation of the Naira against the US Dollar in the black market is a glimmer of hope amidst the prevailing economic challenges. Currency fluctuations, especially in the unofficial market, have a direct impact on the purchasing power of Nigerians. The Naira’s strength or weakness often dictates the prices of goods and services, many of which are imported.
While this appreciation is a positive sign, it’s essential to delve deeper into the underlying causes of the Naira’s volatility. External factors, such as global oil prices, play a significant role, but internal dynamics, including fiscal policies and foreign exchange management, are equally crucial.
We believe that a holistic approach, encompassing both short-term measures and long-term economic reforms, is vital to stabilise the Naira and bolster the nation’s economy.
Did You Know?
- The Naira is the official currency of Nigeria and has been in use since 1973, replacing the pound.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is responsible for issuing and regulating the Naira.
- The Naira has faced significant volatility in recent years, primarily due to fluctuations in global oil prices, as Nigeria is a major oil exporter.
- The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) is a platform that facilitates foreign exchange trading in Nigeria.
- The black market, or parallel market, operates outside the official channels and often witnesses different exchange rates compared to the official market.